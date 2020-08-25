Headset Introduces Its Cannabis Marketing Intelligence Tool, Headset Insights, to Oregon

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset, the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, announced today it is launching its competitive intelligence tool, Headset Insights, in Oregon. This will be Headset's fifth U.S. retail-derived cannabis market read based on aggregated Point of Sale data at the receipt level. Headset Insights is currently available in California, Colorado, Nevada and Washington.

The expansion of Headset Insights into Oregon will provide the rapidly-expanding U.S. cannabis industry with even more valuable consumer trend insights and real-time market data. The platform will help cannabis businesses in Oregon track changes within the market, better identify competition and efficiently manage their inventory. The additional data will enable analysts to construct more precise projections for the U.S. cannabis market as a whole.

"With this launch, Headset Insights will officially cover every legal recreational market in the Western U.S. and allow us to conduct more comprehensive and accurate analyses of the overall industry trends taking place in that region. We are thrilled to share these insights with our users and help them build more informed and effective business strategies, " said Cy Scott, Founder and CEO of Headset. "Considering Oregon has a very distinctive cannabis market in terms of demographic makeup, the data and trends we uncover will provide our users with a unique perspective and a broader understanding of the industry as a whole. I am very intrigued to see what trends and nuances will be unveiled."

Oregon's recreational cannabis market has experienced huge success since adult use was legalized in 2015, boasting a 253% increase in monthly recreational sales from January 2017 to July 2020. It brought in $464.6M in the first half of 2020 with May's $91.5M in total cannabis sales breaking the record for highest sales in one month. Headset Insights will help cannabis companies in this rapidly-maturing West coast market to better position themselves for growth and get ahead of market changes.

"We are delighted that our strategic alliance with Headset continues to bring unparalleled value to the industry," commented Richard Lee, VP Business Development, Nielsen. "This launch rounds out our combined coverage of the legal West coast markets and will provide our clients with a profound understanding of developing category, segment, brand and product trends within the region."

Headset is a data analytics company in the cannabis industry with a mission to help businesses make better-informed decisions through data. Headset focuses on collecting and analyzing consumer transaction information. Headset's models and dashboards help cannabis retailers better optimize their day-to-day operations. In addition, product manufacturers, processors and distributors leverage the aggregated, standardized and anonymized receipt-level sales data in real-time to identify trends and opportunities, stay competitive and collaborate with retail customers. Learn more at https://www.headset.io/.

