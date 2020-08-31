Headset Raises $3.2M to Expand Its Leading Data Platform Into New Markets

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset, the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, announced today it has raised $3.2 million in a bridge round from existing investors, led by Canopy Rivers with participation from Poseidon Asset Management and others. The additional funding will be used to accelerate entry into new markets and expand the use of its market intelligence platform across the growing legal cannabis industry.

Since its launch in 2015, Headset has become the leader in data analytics services used by companies within the cannabis industry such as brands, dispensaries and retailers, as well as organizations in the financial services and consumer packaged goods, to capitalize on market trends and understand consumer purchase behavior. The cash infusion will be used to help Headset expand into new states and provinces where cannabis is legal, including in markets expected to open up post-election. In addition, Headset's own data shows average sales of cannabis products in adult-use markets are up 25% this year, despite retail lags in other sectors due to the pandemic.

"We're grateful to our investors for their continued confidence in our vision," said Cy Scott, Founder and CEO of Headset. "Our real-time market intelligence data helps cannabis operators, CPG companies, financial services and more navigate the competitive landscape, find opportunity and understand the cannabis consumer through our aggregated point-of-sale derived data which includes sales, inventory, pricing, demographics and basket analytics."

"Headset has been a true innovator in this space, working diligently to provide customers with a platform that is essential to staying competitive," said Narbé Alexandrian, President and CEO at Canopy Rivers. "We're happy to provide additional capital as they bring this service to new markets, raising the intelligence of the entire industry through data-driven insights."

Headset is a data analytics company in the cannabis industry with a mission to help businesses make better-informed decisions through data. Headset focuses on collecting and analyzing consumer transaction information. Headset's models and dashboards help cannabis retailers better optimize their day-to-day operations. In addition, product manufacturers, processors and distributors leverage the aggregated, standardized and anonymized receipt-level sales data in real-time to identify trends and opportunities, stay competitive and collaborate with retail customers. Learn more at https://www.headset.io/ .

