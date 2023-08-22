Headwall Investments Achieves Culmination of First Fund with Acquisition of Premier Property, Showcases Strategic Scaling in Challenging Macro Environment

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Headwall Investments, a Texas-based commercial real estate development and investment firm, announced today it acquired the final property of its unanchored shopping center Fund I: Shoppes at Wilderness Oaks in San Antonio, TX. The acquisition was completed on Friday, August 11, 2023 and signifies a major achievement for the company, highlighting their ability to scale their investment strategy effectively amidst a challenging capital markets environment. With this acquisition, Headwall Investments closes their first shopping center fund with the portfolio totaling over 320,000 square feet across the Austin and San Antonio markets.

Shoppes at Wilderness Oaks is a newly constructed Class A retail strip center that encompasses 20,130 square feet of gross leasable area and 3.317 acres of land. It is strategically located at the intersection of Wilderness Oaks Blvd and Hwy 281. This intersection is a major connector between residents in the affluent neighborhoods of northcentral San Antonio and Highway 281, the primary north/south transportation artery for the city. Erected in 2020, this property serves as a prime example of Headwall's uncompromising dedication to securing assets of exceptional quality conveniently located near desirable subdivisions.

Headwall has now successfully deployed over $33 million of equity in three years despite the ever-changing capital markets backdrop and initiated fundraising efforts for their second fund, which has been earmarked for $100 million in equity capital. As the strong fundamentals within this asset class continue to surprise to the upside, Headwall is strategically positioned to scale effectively on their actionable thesis surrounding unanchored neighborhood shopping centers. Their investments are geographically focused on the Austin & San Antonio, TX MSAs, with planned expansion into the DFW and Houston markets for their second fund.

"As we wrap up the final acquisition in our first shopping center fund and reflect on the past few years, we are increasingly affirmed in our investment thesis and niche as we have seen rental rates and tenant demand continue to climb," said George J. Wommack, Founder, President & CEO at Headwall Investments. "Even in an ever-changing capital markets landscape, our strategy has allowed us to provide strong investor returns and we are confident in our ability to expand our platform via our second shopping center fund."

