Headwall Investments Expands Footprint to DFW with Recent Shopping Center Acquisition

SAN ANTONIO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Headwall Investments, a Texas-based commercial real estate development and investment firm, announces its first acquisition in the Dallas-Fort Worth MSA. The acquisition of Shops at South Cooper in Arlington, TX on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, brings the Headwall shopping center portfolio to fourteen properties totaling 536,178 SF with a geographical footprint spanning the Austin, San Antonio and DFW MSAs. This acquisition represents a pivotal moment for Headwall's unanchored multi-tenant convenience retail platform, providing exposure to another institutional, high-growth market in the Texas Triangle and strengthening its position as a key player in the unanchored strip center space.

Shops at South Cooper, Arlington, TX

Major Tenants Include:

Salata Salad Kitchen

Club Pilates

AT&T

Lux Salon Suites

Strategically located less than a quarter mile off Interstate 20 along Cooper Street, one of the main north-south arteries in Arlington, TX, Shops at South Cooper encompasses 49,644 square feet of gross leasable area. The center, which underwent a major renovation in 2020, is situated at 4100 South Cooper Street, Arlington, TX 76015, and boasts key characteristics that Headwall targets, including excellent visibility and accessibility. Additionally, the adjacent area boasts strong demographics, and the current tenant mix includes a diverse blend of food and service-oriented businesses.

Headwall successfully navigates the current high interest rate environment by acquiring high-quality unanchored shopping centers well poised for value appreciation in the major Texas metros. With significant population growth in their target markets and a unique supply/demand dynamic playing out within their target asset class, Headwall continues to add value for its investors. The unanchored convenience retail sector maintains its outperformance, particularly when compared to the broader commercial real estate market. This is largely the result of rents continuing to rise as tenants struggle to find space for lease in a climate with record high occupancy rates. It is also due to the lack of construction of new shopping centers in high growth markets which is a biproduct of development headwinds such as elevated interest rates, high construction costs and lack of availability of construction debt.

"Recent months have reaffirmed why Headwall focused specifically on the unanchored, multi-tenant convenience retail sector: its strong fundamentals, which are primarily driven by lack of new supply over the last decade. This shortage was exacerbated by population growth Texas metros experienced post-pandemic, and lack of corresponding development of new shopping centers," said George J. Wommack, Founder, President & CEO at Headwall Investments. "Our team is relentlessly committed to delivering a best-in-class experience for our investors, tenants and stakeholders in the communities where we have a presence and remains intently focused on future growth efforts in our target markets of Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, TX."

ABOUT HEADWALL

Headwall Investments, LLC is a San Antonio based real estate investment and development firm. The company was founded in 2019 by George J. Wommack and focuses on acquiring, developing and redeveloping commercial real estate in Texas. Headwall operates a series of investment funds targeting niche strategies in the commercial real estate sector. For more information on Headwall please visit https://headwallinvestments.com or call 210-343-2186.

