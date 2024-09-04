Headwall Investments Continues Expansion Efforts with Latest Acquisition in Houston Market

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Headwall Investments, a Texas-based commercial real estate development and investment firm, announces its inaugural acquisition in the Houston MSA. The acquisition of Fairmont Crossing Retail Center, located in Pasadena, TX, was finalized on Thursday, August 29, 2024. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Headwall's unanchored convenience retail platform, further solidifying its presence in the major metros of the Texas Triangle and reinforcing its role as a key player in the unanchored strip center market. The strategic move elevates the Headwall shopping center portfolio to fifteen properties, now encompassing a total of 568,871 square feet of gross leasable area and expanding across the Austin, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston MSAs.

Fairmont Crossing Retail Center, Pasadena, TX (Houston MSA)

Major Tenants Include:

Red Wing Shoes

Thriveworks

Just Love Coffee

Kirkwood Medical Associates

Fidelity National Title

The Fairmont Crossing Retail Center is set on a 3.33-acre parcel of land and was constructed in two phases, completed in 2008 and 2012. The center offers 29,114 square feet of gross leasable area and exhibits the essential qualities Headwall seeks in its acquisitions, including prime visibility and easy accessibility. The property is well-positioned to capitalize on the robust demographics in its vicinity, with a tenant mix that includes an array of food, service-oriented, and medical businesses, which align seamlessly with Headwall's focus on convenience retail.

Amid a challenging economic climate, Headwall has effectively maneuvered through the complexities of the high interest rate environment by securing high-quality unanchored shopping centers that demonstrate strong potential for value appreciation in key Texas metros. The ongoing population growth in these target markets, coupled with a unique supply-demand imbalance within this increasingly compelling sector, continues to drive significant value creation for Headwall's investors. The unanchored convenience retail sector has consistently outperformed the broader commercial real estate market in recent years, a trend largely fueled by rising rents as tenants face a scarcity of leasable space amidst record-high occupancy rates. This trend is further compounded by a slowdown in new shopping center developments in growth markets, a consequence of elevated interest rates, soaring construction costs, and the limited availability of construction financing.

"We are pleased to welcome Fairmont Crossing Retail Center to our portfolio, marking our entry into the Houston market. This acquisition is in line with our strategy to enhance our presence in major Texas metros and supports our ongoing efforts to acquire high-quality shopping centers in regions with significant job, population and wage growth potential." said George J. Wommack, Founder, President & CEO of Headwall Investments. "As our team continues to grow and we acquire additional convenience retail assets, our commitment remains in providing an exceptional shopping experience for our visitors while delivering outstanding value to our investors. We are confident in the continued strong performance of our target sub-sector and eagerly anticipate future growth opportunities."

ABOUT HEADWALL

Headwall Investments, LLC is a San Antonio based real estate investment and development firm. The company was founded in 2019 by George J. Wommack and focuses on acquiring, developing and redeveloping commercial real estate in Texas. Headwall operates a series of investment funds targeting niche strategies in the commercial real estate sector. For more information on Headwall please visit https://headwallinvestments.com or call 210-343-2186.

