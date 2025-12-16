Headwall Investments Expands Texas Footprint With 21st Unanchored Shopping Center Acquisition, Strengthening Leadership in Convenience Retail and Surpassing $250MM in AUM

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Headwall Investments, a privately held commercial real estate investment and development firm specializing in unanchored neighborhood shopping centers, has announced the acquisition of Colonnade at Lake Houston - an established retail center in northeast Houston. This marks Headwall's 21st acquisition in the unanchored neighborhood shopping center sector, further growing its Texas shopping center portfolio and underscoring the firm's continued momentum and disciplined focus on high-performing, service-oriented retail assets.

Colonnade at Lake Houston, Humble, TX (Houston MSA)

Located in the high-growth Lake Houston corridor, Colonnade at Lake Houston features a diverse tenant mix of daily-need retailers, restaurants, and essential services that cater to the surrounding master-planned communities. The property's strong visibility, durable trade area demographics, and resilient tenant performance made it an attractive strategic portfolio asset for Headwall.

"Our team continues to pursue opportunities that align with our long-term conviction in Texas' population, job, and wage growth and the stability of convenience-driven retail," said George Wommack, Founder & CEO of Headwall Investments. "Colonnade at Lake Houston is a prime example of the type of center that fits our target portfolio asset: well-located, convenience-based, and supported by strong community demand."

This acquisition further cements Headwall's position as one of the most active buyers of unanchored retail centers in Texas. The firm's portfolio now spans major metropolitan markets, including Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio -- with a pipeline of additional assets slated for 2026.

"Each acquisition strengthens our operational efficiencies, enhances the quality and depth of our portfolio analytics, expands tenant relationships, and reinforces our commitment to improving neighborhood retail across the state," added Sam Peacock, Executive Vice President. "We look forward to continuing our upward trajectory in the coming year."

Headwall Investments plans to implement targeted capital improvements at Colonnade at Lake Houston, focused on elevating curb appeal, modernizing branding, and enhancing long-term asset stability.

ABOUT HEADWALL

Headwall Investments is a Texas-based thematic real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition and operation of unanchored neighborhood shopping centers. With a growing portfolio concentrated across the state's major markets, Headwall leverages disciplined underwriting, local expertise, and operational excellence to deliver durable investor returns while revitalizing community-serving retail environments.

