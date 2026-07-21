Heal Thrive Dream Holistic Care INC Announces Finding Confidence After Trauma Summit, Featuring Nine Inspiring Sponsors Dedicated to Hope and Healing

Join Heal Thrive Dream Holistic Services INC. for a New Holistic Event

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heal Thrive Dream Holistic Care INC proudly announces the Finding Confidence After Trauma Summit. This free virtual event brings together trauma experts, therapists, coaches, authors, and holistic practitioners passionate about empowering survivors to rebuild confidence, reclaim hope, and create meaningful lives after trauma.

Hosted by trauma therapist, international bestselling author, speaker, and holistic healing expert Karen Robinson, MSW, ACSW, LCSW, CCTP-II, the summit offers practical strategies, powerful personal stories, and evidence-based healing tools for individuals recovering from childhood trauma, abuse, military trauma, toxic relationships, grief, and other life-changing experiences.

The summit is made possible through the generous support of nine sponsors who share a common mission: helping people heal, grow, and thrive.

Celebrating Our Sponsors

Caterina Rando is the founder of the Thriving Women in Business Community, where she empowers women entrepreneurs to build profitable, purpose-driven businesses through education, mentoring, and collaboration. An internationally recognized speaker, author, and business strategist, she has spent more than three decades helping women confidently share their expertise and expand their impact.

Michelle Parker is the founder of Beach Counselors, a counseling practice dedicated to supporting emotional wellness through compassionate, client-centered care. She serves survivors who navigate life's challenges while promoting healing, resilience, and personal growth.

Aly Angel is the founder of AA Warrior Wellness, where she empowers women to reclaim their health through personalized, root-cause care. A board-certified nurse practitioner, Aly combines functional medicine, hormone optimization, weight management, and lifestyle medicine to help her patients heal, restore balance, and thrive.

Tracie Root is the founder of The Gather Community and host of The Bold and Brilliant Podcast. She equips women entrepreneurs with the confidence, community, and practical support needed to pursue bold goals while creating businesses and lives they love.

Erika Gimbel is the founder of Wholistic Therapy, where she integrates psychotherapy with mind-body healing approaches to support lasting wellness. She supports clients healing from trauma and chronic stress by caring for the whole person: mind, body, and spirit.

Dr. Melissa Durfey is the founder of Doctor D'Lovely, where she empowers women to build confidence through holistic self-care and whole-person wellness. A Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine, she combines East Asian medicine with her signature Self Care Crown Method® to empower women to restore balance, embrace their worth, and thrive.

Tina Andrews is the founder of ADORE Family Services, an organization dedicated to strengthening children and families through advocacy, education, and therapeutic support. As an attorney, educator, and entrepreneur, she is passionate about creating brighter futures for vulnerable families.

John Boyle is a PTSD author whose work advocates for trauma survivors and their families to understand the lasting effects of trauma better. Through his writing and advocacy, he offers hope, practical insights, and encouragement for those navigating the journey toward healing.

Lisa Condon is the founder of Lisa Condon Enterprises, where she helps entrepreneurs and organizations lead with purpose, gratitude, and intentional growth. An international bestselling author, speaker, and business strategist, she equips leaders with practical tools to achieve meaningful success and make a lasting impact.

A Summit Designed to Restore Confidence

The Finding Confidence After Trauma Summit was created to remind survivors that confidence can be rebuilt. Whether trauma occurred in childhood, adulthood, within relationships, during military service, or through unexpected life events, healing is possible with the right support, practical tools, and a compassionate community.

Participants will learn from therapists, physicians, authors, coaches, holistic practitioners, and survivors who understand both the science and the heart of trauma recovery. Sessions will provide actionable strategies to rebuild self-worth, strengthen resilience, improve emotional well-being, and create a hopeful vision for the future.

"Our confidence is often one of the first things trauma steals," said Karen Robinson, MSW, ACSW, LCSW, CCTP-II, Founder and CEO of Heal Thrive Dream Holistic Care INC. "This summit brings together remarkable experts who believe, as I do, that healing is possible. We want every attendee to leave with greater hope, practical tools, and the confidence to take their next step toward healing."

The summit is ideal for trauma survivors, mental health professionals, caregivers, coaches, faith leaders, and anyone seeking to understand better the journey from surviving to thriving. Whether participants are just beginning their healing journey or have been doing the work for years, they will leave inspired with practical tools, renewed hope, and greater confidence.

Registration for the Finding Confidence After Trauma Summit is now open and completely free. Attendees will have access to inspiring expert presentations, practical trauma recovery tools, and the opportunity to purchase replay access and exclusive bonus resources to continue their healing journey long after the event concludes.

To reserve your free seat, visit:

https://hub.htdholisticservices.com/confidencesummit

Healing begins with one courageous step. Register today and join trauma survivors, professionals, advocates, and caring individuals from around the world for this inspiring online event dedicated to rebuilding confidence after trauma.

About Heal Thrive Dream Holistic Care INC

Heal Thrive Dream Holistic Care INC empowers trauma survivors to heal, thrive, and dream through evidence-based therapy, holistic healing, coaching, retreats, online education, and supportive community. Founded by Karen Robinson, MSW, ACSW, LCSW, CCTP-II, the organization integrates six pillars of healing, including mental, emotional, physical, spiritual, energetic, and relational wellness, to help survivors transform pain into purpose and create lasting change.

Media Contact

Karen Robinson, MSW, ACSW, LCSW, CCTP-II

Founder & CEO, Heal Thrive Dream Holistic Care INC

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://healthrivedream.com

Summit Registration: https://hub.htdholisticservices.com/confidencesummit

SOURCE Heal Thrive Dream Holistic Services INC.