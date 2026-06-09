"Therapist on Fire" Becomes Amazon's #1 New Release!

Drawing on personal experience and 28+ years of clinical expertise, Karen Robinson offers a compassionate roadmap for healing from trauma, guilt, and shame.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the profound impact of trauma, including the often-overlooked burdens of guilt, shame, and self-blame, Heal Thrive Dream Holistic Services INC. announces the significant achievement of Therapist on Fire: Healing the Guilt, Pain, and Shame of Trauma. The book, authored by Karen Robinson, recently secured the #1 New Release ranking on Amazon in the Self-Development category, underscoring a critical demand for accessible trauma recovery resources. To learn more about the book and its approach to healing, visit https://www.healthrivedream.com/TherapistOnFire.

New Book Release: Therapist on Fire: Healing the Guilt, Pain, and Shame of Trauma by Karen Robinson.

Insights into Trauma Recovery

Therapist on Fire draws from Karen Robinson's 28-plus years of clinical experience and her personal healing journey. The book directly confronts the hidden wounds that frequently accompany traumatic events, such as abuse, betrayal, and moral injury. It provides readers with practical tools and clinical insights, offering a pathway toward resilience and transformation. This approach helps survivors move beyond the isolation and self-blame often associated with their experiences, fostering hope and self-compassion.

"Reaching the 1 spot on Amazon's New Releases in Self-Development for 'Therapist on Fire' is incredibly validating, not just for me, but for every survivor who has felt isolated by their experiences," Karen Robinson, Best Selling Author, said. "This milestone powerfully underscores the pervasive need for accessible, practical resources in trauma recovery, clearly demonstrating that countless individuals are actively seeking pathways to healing and reinforcing our belief that true transformation from past wounds, including abuse, betrayal, and moral injury, is genuinely attainable."

The book's rapid ascent to the top of Amazon's New Releases highlights a widespread need for effective trauma recovery strategies and reinforces the message that healing is attainable. Beyond individual guidance, Therapist on Fire advocates for greater awareness surrounding trauma recovery, aiming to reduce stigma and encourage survivors to seek necessary support. It also promotes compassionate, trauma-competent care among providers, faith communities, and organizations, emphasizing a collective responsibility in the healing process.

This milestone for Therapist on Fire not only celebrates Karen Robinson's dedication but also amplifies the conversation around mental well-being and the transformative power of addressing past trauma.

Media Contact:

Karen Robinson, CEO & Founder [email protected] 571-409-0998

Heal Thrive Dream Holistic Services, Inc. is a trauma-competent education, coaching, and consulting organization dedicated to empowering individuals, families, and professionals on their journey from surviving to thriving. Founded by trauma recovery expert, speaker, author, and licensed clinical social worker Karen Lynn Robinson, the organization provides transformative programs, retreats, summits, coaching, and professional training focused on healing the effects of trauma and building meaningful, purpose-driven lives.

Grounded in a holistic approach that addresses mental, emotional, physical, spiritual, relational, and energetic well-being, Heal Thrive Dream serves trauma survivors, helping professionals, organizations, and communities worldwide. Through its signature Heal, Thrive, Dream framework, the company equips participants with practical tools to foster resilience, strengthen relationships, cultivate self-compassion, and create a vision for the future that extends beyond survival.

For more information, visit Heal Thrive Dream Holistic Services, Inc.

SOURCE Heal Thrive Dream Holistic Services INC.