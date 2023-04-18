Healing from Lyme Disease Summit to Take Place Virtually on May 9th-16th, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks is proud to present the Healing from Lyme Disease Summit is back again, this time with more than 40 reasons to be hopeful about overcoming Lyme disease. The online summit , which will be hosted by Dr. Tom Moorcroft and Dr. Darin Ingels, will take place from May 9th to May 16th, 2023, and is free for all attendees.

Lyme disease is a growing concern in the United States, with approximately 476,000 new cases reported each year. However, due to underreporting and misdiagnosis, the actual number of cases may be much higher. The disease is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected tick, and its symptoms can vary from person to person, making it difficult to diagnose. The most common symptom is a bull's-eye rash, which appears at the site of the tick bite and expands over time. Other symptoms include fatigue, joint pain and swelling, muscle aches, fever, headaches, and neurological symptoms.

The Healing from Lyme Disease Summit aims to empower and support patients suffering from Lyme disease and other chronic tick-borne illnesses. The event will provide comprehensive guidance, support, and renewed hope so that attendees can overcome their illness and lead fulfilling lives. The expert hosts, Dr. Tom Moorcroft and Dr. Darin Ingels , both former Lyme patients, have a combined experience of over 20 years in treating chronic tick-borne illnesses. Their approach is centered around treating the whole person - with individualized treatment protocols - as they understand that every patient is unique.

This event will cover everything attendees need to know about Lyme disease - from symptoms to treatments and the latest research. It will explore the impact of tick-borne illnesses on the body and mind and provide practical guidance on how they can manage symptoms and optimize their health. The speaker lineup includes a range of cutting-edge experts who will cover a variety of topics related to Lyme disease.

Living with chronic illness can feel like a never-ending battle, but there is always hope. With the right tools and resources, it is possible to manage symptoms, heal, and even thrive. Attendees will learn that there are countless reasons to be hopeful. Specifically, they will learn how to discern between supplements, which protocol options will work best based on their DNA, and what are the latest advancements in medical research that could benefit them.

Registration for the summit is now open, and interested participants can sign up at the DrTalks website. Don't miss this opportunity to unlock the secrets to better health and well-being here: https://drtalks.com/lyme-summit/ .

DrTalks is committed to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is a reflection of this commitment. Don't miss this opportunity to unlock your full potential and fight Lyme disease and other chronic tick-borne illnesses. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Christi Simoneaux via email: [email protected] .

