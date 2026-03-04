"HEALING HEROES NO MIND LEFT BEHIND" ANNOUNCES WORLD PREMIERE IN DALLAS ON MARCH 25

Groundbreaking PTSD Documentary from Charles "Dr. Charlie" Powell, MD, Illuminates New Paths to Healing and Reimagines What Recovery Can Look Like

DALLAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HEALING HEROES NO MIND LEFT BEHIND, a powerful new documentary directed by veteran and physician Charles "Dr. Charlie" Powell, MD, that redefines the conversation around Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), will hold its world premiere on March 25 at the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas.

New documentary HEALING HEROES NO MIND LEFT BEHIND produced and directed by Charles “Dr. Charlie” Powell

The highly-anticipated film offers an unflinching and deeply human look at the lives of veterans and first responders navigating trauma, resilience, and recovery. Rather than focusing solely on the struggles associated with PTSD, HEALING HEROES NO MIND LEFT BEHIND explores emerging and rediscovered paths to healing, challenging conventional narratives around mental health and treatment.

The documentary follows six individuals as they confront the invisible wounds of trauma and search for hope beyond traditional solutions. Through raw, intimate storytelling, the film captures courage, resilience, vulnerability, and the possibility of transformation – reminding audiences that healing is not one-size-fits-all.

"Making this documentary has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life," said Dr. Powell. "Every day on set, I was deeply moved by the honesty, bravery, and resilience of the people sharing their stories. Filming this documentary gave me a front-row seat to the realities of trauma and the remarkable ways individuals work toward healing. I'm excited to finally share their journeys with the world – not just to raise awareness, but to inspire hope and spark a broader conversation about what recovery can truly look like for our veterans, first responders, and everyone else suffering and losing hope."

The Dallas premiere marks the first public screening of the documentary and will bring together filmmakers, participants, advocates, and community leaders for an evening focused on awareness, dialogue, and impact. The event underscores the film's broader mission: to inspire change in how trauma is understood, treated, and supported at every level from families and clinicians to institutions and policymakers.

HEALING HEROES NO MIND LEFT BEHIND is set to begin streaming on most major platforms beginning April 2026. For more information, please visit: healingheroes.com/

About HEALING HEROES NO MIND LEFT BEHIND

HEALING HEROES NO MIND LEFT BEHIND is a documentary aimed at illuminating pathways to healing for those grappling with PTSD and trauma. Rather than simply raising awareness, the film invites audiences into a journey of transformation and challenges the stigma surrounding alternative and emerging therapies. Rooted in personal experience and scientific curiosity, the documentary stands as a testament to hope, resilience, and the human capacity to heal.

About Charles "Dr. Charlie" Powell, MD

Charles "Dr. Charlie" Powell, MD is a physician, healthcare entrepreneur, and former Naval Lieutenant Commander with more than 30 years of experience spanning clinical care, healthcare innovation, and medical leadership.

Following his retirement from military service in 2005, Dr. Powell founded and served as Chief Medical Officer of Healthcare Associates of Texas, which grew into a leading healthcare organization before its acquisition by Optum Healthcare in 2022 for $250 million. In 2024, Dr. Powell founded Solo Vive™ ("Just live"), the parent company of Saint Charlie Resorts™, Vive Scientific™, Squared Away Nation™, and Solo Vive Studios™ releasing and HEALING HEROES NO MIND LEFT BEHIND™, a documentary about PTSD, mental health, six heroes journey of healing and winning alternative treatment options not available in the US. His work is deeply informed by both professional expertise and personal experience, including his own healing journey and his advocacy for families of children with special needs.

Dr. Powell earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and completed his Family Medicine residency at Naval Hospital Pensacola. He has served the global medical community for over two decades, with clinical and leadership roles across military and civilian healthcare systems. His current areas of focus include PTSD, veteran advocacy through action, and special-needs care.

SOURCE Solo Vive™