Healing Innovations Announces Successful Partnership with NeuAbility

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healing Innovations, Inc., the creators of the groundbreaking Rise&Walk® technology, is proud to announce its successful partnership with NeuAbility, a leading rehabilitation center in Denver, Colorado. This collaboration has resulted in NeuAbility implementing the Rise&Walk technology, significantly enhancing the quality of care provided to its clients.

NeuAbility has been an innovative provider of the Rise&Walk technology, leveraging its unique features to deliver better rehabilitation outcomes for its clients. Tyler Hofferber, one of the adaptive specialists at NeuAbility, has now surpassed leading 150 sessions with the Rise&Walk, showcasing the center's commitment to incorporating advanced technologies in their Rise&Walk Rehab Program.

Luke Benda, CEO of Healing Innovations, said, "We are thrilled to see the positive impact that our partnership with NeuAbility has had on their clients. Tyler Hofferber and the entire team at NeuAbility have demonstrated a deep commitment to providing the highest quality care, and we are proud to have the Rise&Walk technology play a role in their success."

The Rise&Walk technology is a revolutionary neurorehabilitation device that assists patients with upper and lower extremity ambulation, robotic-assisted gait training, seated activities, and ADL zones. By providing high-repetition and high-intensity exercises, the technology is designed to promote neuroplasticity, ultimately helping patients regain their independence.

The partnership between Healing Innovations and NeuAbility exemplifies the potential of combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional care to transform the lives of individuals facing neurological challenges. As this collaboration continues to flourish, both organizations are dedicated to improving client outcomes and enhancing the rehabilitation experience.

About Healing Innovations, Inc.

Healing Innovations, Inc., based in Nashville, TN, is the developer of the Rise&Walk technology, a groundbreaking neurorehabilitation device designed to help patients regain mobility and independence. By incorporating innovative features and promoting neuroplasticity, Healing Innovations aims to revolutionize the rehabilitation process for patients with neurological conditions.

About NeuAbility

NeuAbility is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. They are a leading fitness and wellness center located in Denver, Colorado, offering comprehensive rehabilitation services to individuals with neurological conditions. The center's team of highly skilled professionals is committed to providing innovative and evidence-based therapies that improve the quality of life for their clients.

SOURCE Healing Innovations