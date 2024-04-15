Healing Innovations Launches First Pediatric Rise&Walk at Arkansas Children's Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading medical technology provider Healing Innovations and Arkansas Children's Hospital have partnered in a breakthrough in pediatric care: the first-ever Rise&Walk technology customized to help children as they recover after spinal cord and traumatic brain injuries.

This innovative neurorehabilitation robotic gait trainer was created specifically for children based on feedback from the Neurorehabilitation team at Arkansas Children's. It marks a significant advancement in treating spinal cord and traumatic brain injuries in the pediatric population. Healing Innovations' Rise&Walk is designed for patients with neurological and mobility impairments to practice seated and standing activities.

When the Rehabilitation, Neurology and Orthopedics teams at Arkansas Children's saw Healing Innovations' Rise&Walk for the first time, they quickly realized a few adjustments to the adult-version could revolutionize their work with children and adolescents. The organizations launched a plan to develop a new state-of-the-art model that could deliver right-sized care for kids.

By introducing child-savvy graphics that make the machine playful and inviting, the pediatric Rise&Walk reduces anxiety and builds young patients' enthusiasm for reaching their challenging rehabilitation goals. The technology also features hand guides and footplates customized for children's broad range of sizes.

"Arkansas Children's is on a mission to make all children better today and healthier tomorrow," said Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Rick Barr, MD. "The Rise&Walk reminds us that a healthier tomorrow is already happening for children who undergo neurorehabilitative therapy. We are seeing their potential for the best possible outcome skyrocket because of collaborative innovation."

The Rise&Walk technology supports gait training by synchronizing upper and lower extremity movements, providing a versatile neurorehabilitation station that combines robotic-assisted gait training, seated activities, and a balance support zone. The technology is developed in alignment with the latest research to promote neuroplasticity, a key factor in functional recovery.

"Our collaboration with Arkansas Children's has been an exciting journey, paving the way for innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the pediatric community. Recognizing the potential challenges that advanced technology can pose for young patients, we introduced a playful twist with a custom-designed 'rocket ship' decal, transforming our technology into a friendly and less daunting experience," said Luke Benda, CEO of Healing Innovations. "We are grateful for the exceptional teamwork with Arkansas Children's and eagerly anticipate our continued efforts in supporting them with the Rise&Walk, as they serve this population."

Arkansas Children's Neurology and Orthopedics service lines ranked in U.S. News & World Report's 2023 list of Best Children's Hospitals. The system's hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale provide specialized rehabilitative care for children and adolescents with physical disabilities. They work with patients who are progressing with brain and spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, musculoskeletal disorders, muscular dystrophy, acute amputations and other medically complex conditions.

ABOUT ARKANSAS CHILDREN'S

Arkansas Children's is the only healthcare system in the state solely dedicated to caring for Arkansas' more than 700,000 children. The private, non-profit organization includes two pediatric hospitals, a pediatric research institute and USDA nutrition center, a philanthropic foundation, a nursery alliance, statewide clinics, and many education and outreach programs — all focused on fulfilling a promise to define and deliver unprecedented child health. Arkansas Children's Hospital (ACH) is a 336-bed, Magnet-recognized facility in Little Rock operating the state's only Level I pediatric trauma center; the state's only burn center; the state's only Level IV neonatal intensive care unit; the state's only pediatric intensive care unit; the state's only pediatric surgery program with Level 1 verification from the American College of Surgeons (ACS); the state's only magnetoencephalography (MEG) system for neurosurgical planning and cutting-edge research; and the state's only nationally recognized pediatric transport program. Arkansas Children's is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report in seven pediatric subspecialties (2023—2024): Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Nephrology, Orthopedics, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Urology. Arkansas Children's Northwest (ACNW), the first and only pediatric hospital in the northwest Arkansas region, is a level IV pediatric trauma center. ACNW operates a 24-bed inpatient unit; a surgical unit with five operating rooms; outpatient clinics offering over 20 subspecialties; diagnostic services; imaging capabilities; occupational therapy services; and northwest Arkansas' only pediatric emergency department, equipped with 30 exam rooms. Generous philanthropic and volunteer engagement has sustained Arkansas Children's since it began as an orphanage in 1912, and today ensures the system can deliver on its promise of unprecedented child health. To learn more, visit archildrens.org.

ABOUT HEALING INNOVATIONS, INC:

Healing Innovations is a medical technology company based in Nashville, TN, that specializes in the rehabilitation robotics industry. Healing Innovations' mission is to increase access to rehabilitation by developing market-leading robotic technology that improves health, mobility, and independence for people recovering from neurological injuries. The company's first technology, the Rise&Walk® InClinic, is the world's first rehabilitation station with three unique therapeutic zones for activity-based therapies and the first technology to integrate the upper extremities into the gait pattern for retraining. The company is supported by some of the leading innovation organizations in the country, including the National Science Foundation, the Shepherd Center, Memorial Hermann TIRR, and more, to help bring technology to patients and help people walk again. To learn more about Healing Innovations, please visit www.healinginnovations.com.

SOURCE Healing Innovations