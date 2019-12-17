Healio Announces New Publication, Women in Oncology

"The mission of Women in Oncology is to inform, inspire, engage and empower this vital segment of the clinical community," said Joan-Marie Stiglich, ELS, Healio's Chief Content Officer.

Women in Oncology strives to achieve three distinct but complementary objectives: to build on the indelible contributions their predecessors made to cancer care; to improve the professional culture in which they do so; and to ensure the next generation has the knowledge, skills and confidence necessary to seize even greater opportunities.

Engaging profiles will allow today's leaders to share their secrets to success, and exclusive columns on mentorship and career development will help tomorrow's innovators take charge of their professional growth while maintaining personal fulfillment.

Set to premiere in the Spring, Women in Oncology will mail with issues of HemOnc Today with additional issues publishing throughout 2020.

About HemOnc Today

HemOnc Today strives to be the global, definitive information source for oncology and hematology professionals by delivering timely, accurate, authoritative and balanced reports on clinical issues, socioeconomic topics and industry developments, as well as presenting clinically relevant information on medical therapies for the benefit of the patient.

About Healio

Healio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education in support of their daily practice of medicine. An in-depth, clinical information resource, Healio brings together award-winning news reporting with expert perspectives, dynamic video, podcasts, Q&A columns, CME and other custom educational activities, blogs, peer-reviewed journals and a wide range of popular medical book titles all in one place. For more information, visit Healio.com.

