Healogics® Eighth Annual Wound Care Awareness Week Focuses on the Growing Need for Wound Care

Nearly 7 million people in the United States are living with a non-healing wound. The prevalence of chronic wounds is growing in tandem with an aging population and increasing rates of diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease. In support of the Healogics mission to advance wound healing by creating and sharing wound expertise, several educational resources have been created for both patients and healthcare providers.

This year's Healogics Wound Care Awareness Campaign has additional significance in light of the increase of amputation rates globally due to the impact of COVID-19. Healogics team members across the country will reach out to their communities to share information about chronic wounds, tips for prevention and options for advanced wound care.

Please visit woundcareawareness.com to view free educational Wound Care Awareness materials, including videos identifying who is most at risk for chronic wounds, and to download the 2021 Wound Care Awareness Infographic.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes but a better way to provide care.

