Healogics® Raises Awareness of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) to Help Reduce Amputations

People with PAD often have non-healing wounds in their extremities due to the restriction of blood flow limiting the natural healing process, potentially leading to complications, such as amputation. PAD affects nearly 10 million Americans and is a contributing factor in up to 30% of non-healing wounds on the lower leg. Common symptoms associated with PAD include cramping, numbness, weakness or heaviness in the leg muscles, however up to 40% of people experience no symptoms. One in four people living with late-stage PAD may require amputation within one year.

This educational campaign is part of the Healogics year-long 2021 The Year of Healing program, dedicated to empowering both patients and healthcare providers with resources to help improve health, heal wounds and prevent amputations.

Please visit the 2021 The Year of Healing webpage to view and download the 2021 PAD Awareness Infographic and other educational patient resources for health conditions at risk for common chronic wounds and steps for prevention.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes but a better way to provide care.

SOURCE Healogics, LLC