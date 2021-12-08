Healogics Re-Certified in Disease-Specific Wound Care Management by The Joint Commission

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healogics has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Wound Care Management recertification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Healogics underwent a rigorous onsite review on October 15. During the visit, The Joint Commission Auditor evaluated Healogics' compliance with Wound Care Management Standards spanning several areas, including clinical information management, delivery of clinical care, and performance management.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with healthcare leaders and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, the Joint Commission's Chief Operating Officer for Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing executive. "We commend Healogics for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."

"Our mission is to advance wound healing by creating and sharing our expertise everywhere we can, for every patient who would benefit, by the best means available," added Healogics Chief Clinical and Operations Officer, Matt Stapleton, MBA, BSN, RN. "Healogics is committed to providing an exceptional experience for the patients we serve in over 600 Wound Care Centers®. This achievement is an example of the dedication of every team member and their tireless individual and collective efforts at providing advanced, evidence-based wound care that meets the high standards of safety and quality by The Joint Commission."

Healogics is proud to have been awarded this distinction of safety and quality since 2006, the first year this certification was offered. For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.

To learn more about Healogics or to find a Wound Care Center near you, please visit the Healogics website.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes, but a better way to provide care.

