Health & Wellness Partners Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2024

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health & Wellness Partners, Inc., (HWP) has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list for 2024. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures.

Inc. collected data from thousands of submissions via employee survey. Each organization's benefits also were audited.

Commented HWP Chief Executive Officer Jani Hegarty, "It's very rewarding to receive this independent confirmation from Inc. that as we grow, HWP continues to maintain the work environment and culture that have always played a huge role in our success."

In the survey, HWP employees most often described the company culture as collaborative, engaging, and supportive. They singled out several aspects as particularly favorable, including acceptance and respect among coworkers, benefit offerings, the ability to depend on other team members, and being cared for by management.

HWP, the flagship member of The HWP Group, is a women-founded, women-led, medical and scientific communications agency. In late 2024, The HWP Group acquired Hybrid Healthcare Communications, LLC (Hybrid)—combining HWP's longstanding reputation for the highest-caliber medical/scientific communications with Hybrid's proven expertise in state-of-the-art digital and interactive media. This acquisition reflects the company's vision for a future of growth and innovation.

The HWP Group has succeeded in the face of countless healthcare communications challenges, and brings that experience to every strategic recommendation and every tactical execution—from the basics every team needs to innovative digital/interactive programming. The group currently delivers services in five key areas: medical marketing, congress engagement, speaker bureau, medical affairs, and learning & development.

