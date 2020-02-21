Health & Wellness Tourism Study, 2020 - Mental Health Matters, Digital Detoxing
Wellness tourism is travel associated with the pursuit of maintaining or enhancing one's personal wellbeing. Health and wellness tourism has diverse offerings that allow travelers to experience wellness tourism that suits them.
This report looks at the health and wellness tourism segment in detail, exploring current and future trends in traveler types and destinations.
Key Highlights
- The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) estimates wellness tourism was a $639 billion global market in 2017, this is their most recent figure, growing more than twice as fast as general tourism.
- The US is the most popular health and wellness tourism destination with 47.5 million tourists in 2019.
- Personalization will be more prominent in health and wellness tourism as demand from millennials continues. Other travel trends that will become popular in 2020 include urban wellness, this is where tourists go to spas in cities and towns.
Report Scope
- The report provides analysis of traveler types and key market trends which are contributing to one of the fastest growing segments within tourism currently - health and wellness.
- Major and upcoming destinations are assessed, along with growth forecasts to provide valuable insight.
- Challenges along with opportunities in the industry are explained in relation to industry examples.
Key Topics Covered
- Snapshot
- Traveler Types
- Key Market Trends
- Asia is Key to the Future of Health & Wellness Tourism
- Mental Health Matters
- Digital Detoxing
- Key Destinations
- USA
- Thailand
- Iceland
- Challenges & Opportunities
- Challenges
- Opportunities
- New & Ongoing Health & Wellness Developments
