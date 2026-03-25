Seasoned healthcare and technology executive to lead next phase of growth and innovation

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of whole-person health and well-being solutions, today announced the appointment of Kathy Richardson as President. Richardson will oversee operations and help drive the company's continued growth, innovation, and client impact.

Health Advocate Appoints Kathy Richardson as President

Richardson brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience across healthcare and technology, with a proven track record of accelerating performance, leading transformation, and building high-performing teams. She previously served as Head of Transformation and Vice President, Client Success at Health Advocate, where she played a key role in advancing strategic initiatives and enhancing the client and member experience.

"Kathy is an exceptional leader with deep expertise in operational excellence and transformation," said Jeff Cordell, CEO of Health Advocate. "Her ability to align strategy with execution, combined with her passion for improving the healthcare experience, makes her the ideal leader to guide Health Advocate into its next chapter."

Richardson's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Health Advocate, as the company continues to expand its leadership in delivering integrated, whole-person health and well-being solutions. Recent innovations include the launch of Embody, a next-generation platform that combines digital engagement with expert support, and Care Connect, a proprietary solution designed to streamline connections between members and providers for a seamless care experience.

These advancements reflect Health Advocate's ongoing commitment to redefining how individuals engage with their health by combining compassionate human expertise with data analytics and AI-driven insights to deliver more personalized, proactive support.

"I'm honored to step into the role of President at Health Advocate," said Richardson. "We are at an exciting moment in our evolution, with innovations transforming how we support our members and clients. I look forward to building on this momentum with our talented team to continue delivering meaningful impact, improving outcomes, and making healthcare easier for the millions we serve."

In conjunction with this appointment, Jeff Cordell will continue in his role as CEO of Health Advocate while also serving as CEO of ZP Better Together, a Teleperformance company dedicated to advancing communication access for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

Richardson holds an MBA from the Daniels School of Business at the University of Denver and a BBA with a minor in Economics from Pacific Lutheran University.

About Health Advocate

We care for our members in all ways. Always. Health Advocate offers an innovative whole-person health and well-being experience designed to help people navigate the healthcare system while reducing confusion and point solution fatigue. This unique approach helps our millions of members and their employers achieve better health, lower costs, and create a culture of health and well-being where everyone thrives, no matter what challenges they may be facing.

Our team of compassionate, knowledgeable Personal Health Advocates provides personalized and HIPAA-compliant concierge support, backed by powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform, to educate, engage and advocate for our members and help guide them toward better health.

For more information, visit our new website at www.HealthAdvocate.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Media Contact:

Courtney Prizer

610-940-6723

[email protected]

SOURCE Health Advocate