Health Advocate Earns NCQA Certification for HEDIS® Certified Measures

Recurring recognition underscores commitment to industry-leading analytics as foundation of Health Insights Dashboard™

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of integrated health advocacy, well-being and population health benefits programs, announced today that its Health Insights Dashboard™ has received the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Measure Certification™ for the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures for the seventh consecutive year. Health Advocate utilizes HEDIS measures within the Dashboard to create a unique, tailored experience for its clients and their members across all of the organization's comprehensive data-driven solutions.

"Health Advocate remains committed to the highest levels of innovation, quality and integrity within the data analytics process, and we're proud to have once again been recognized among this select group," said Abbie Leibowitz, M.D., F.A.A.P., Chief Medical Officer, Founder and President Emeritus, Health Advocate. "Earning NCQA Measure Certification is a rigorous process and validates our continued efforts to leverage data to improve quality of care for our members and ensure they get the right care when they need it most."

The logic algorithm within the Health Insights Dashboard™ earned NCQA Measure Certification for Breast Cancer Screening, Cervical Cancer Screening, Colorectal Cancer Screening, and Persistence of Beta-Blocker Treatment After a Heart Attack metrics. Of note, Breast Cancer Screening meets the new reporting method requirements for that measure, incorporating digital clinical data via an Electronic Clinical Data System, aligning with the industry's continued shift toward digital measures while improving efficiencies in reporting.

The Health Insights Dashboard™ is an in-depth, customizable analytics and reporting platform offered to hundreds of Health Advocate clients. Among its attributes, the Dashboard provides:

Insights into key performance indicators, risk assessment and predictive modeling

The ability to more effectively target population health needs and identify and implement interventions

Actionable information to improve workforce health and reduce medical costs

As a key component of Health Advocate's industry-leading work in population health management, the Dashboard's algorithms are at the heart of the company's wellness and chronic care programs, identifying candidates for program participation and tracking outcomes.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's HEDIS® is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

NCQA HEDIS Compliance Audit™ is a trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

About Health Advocate

For more than 20 years, Health Advocate has been making healthcare easier for thousands of organizations and millions of their employees and members nationwide.

Our solutions leverage a unique combination of expert-led, compassionate support using powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform to engage members in their health and well-being.

Health Advocate's members enjoy an award-winning, personalized concierge service that addresses nearly every clinical, administrative, wellness or behavioral health need. Our clients benefit from high levels of engagement, improved employee productivity and health, and reduced medical costs, while simultaneously streamlining and enhancing their health benefits offerings.

For more information, visit us at www.HealthAdvocate.com.

