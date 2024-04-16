Health Advocate Partners with Tava Health to Expand Access to Virtual Therapy

Enhanced by Tava, Health Advocate's virtual support program now offers even more options for digital teletherapy across all 50 states

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of integrated health advocacy and navigation, well-being, and behavioral health programs, announced it has partnered with Tava Health to expand access to digital teletherapy and enable members to seamlessly connect to Tava's extensive nationwide network of licensed professional therapists. This new partnership extends and complements the comprehensive emotional well-being support currently provided by Health Advocate's licensed Care Managers and existing nationwide network of therapists, ensuring members can quickly and easily connect with help in the way that best fits their needs.

Supporting employees' mental health continues to be a priority for employers; however, it can be difficult for individuals to find providers to get the help they need. With an ongoing mental health provider shortage and increased demand for support, many people are unable to access care in a timely manner, but virtual therapy is helping to address this challenge. Through this new collaboration, Health Advocate and Tava Health are simplifying the process to connect with a licensed provider and schedule an appointment, all within a few days.

Health Advocate members can access Tava's network through the Heath Advocate member portal, search for a provider based on their unique needs and preferences, and self-schedule appointments as needed. The entire process is confidential within the HIPAA-compliant secure platform and integrated with members' health insurance plans to provide uninterrupted care with a therapist once employer-sponsored sessions have been exhausted.

"Emotional and mental health is one of Health Advocate's primary areas of focus, and we are committed to offering innovative solutions and services to help our clients ensure their employees' access to high-quality behavioral health resources," said Jeff Cordell, Health Advocate's President and CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with Tava to expand the options our members have to securely, quickly and easily connect to the care they need. The results we're seeing so far speak to the positive reception from our members, and we look forward to continuing to grow this relationship."

To date, the member satisfaction rating for Health Advocate members utilizing Tava's network of providers is 4.92/5 stars, reflecting the positive experiences of those using the service. Additionally, when comparing average employee retention with those engaging with Tava, users have 30 percent lower attrition with statistical significance.

"Our partnership with Health Advocate amplifies our shared commitment to improving access to mental health care," said Dallen Allred, CEO and Co-founder, Tava Health. "By integrating Tava's extensive network of licensed therapists with Health Advocate's virtual support program, we're empowering Health Advocate members to meet with a therapist within a day. This collaboration underscores our dedication to breaking down barriers to care and ensuring that everyone can access the support they need for their emotional well-being."

The expanded capabilities Tava provides further differentiate Health Advocate's robust mental health and well-being offerings, plus Health Advocate is Knox-Keene Licensed in California. Current clients can contact their Client Success Executive with questions; all others please call 866.799.2655 or email [email protected] for more information.

