Health Advocate Receives NCQA Certification for HEDIS® Certified Measures

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of integrated health advocacy, well-being and population health benefits programs, announced today that its Health Insights Dashboard™ has again received the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Measure Certification™ for the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures. Health Advocate utilizes HEDIS measures within the Dashboard to create a unique, tailored experience for its clients and their members.

"The NCQA Measure Certification process continues to be the industry's most rigorous assessment, validating Health Advocate's longstanding commitment to leveraging data to improve health outcomes for our members," said Abbie Leibowitz, M.D., F.A.A.P., Chief Medical Officer, Founder and President Emeritus of Health Advocate. "We're incredibly proud to once again be included in this select group. Organizations working with NCQA-certified vendors like Health Advocate can be assured of the quality and integrity of our data analytics process."

The logic algorithm within the Health Insights Dashboard™ earned NCQA Measure Certification for Breast Cancer Screening, Cervical Cancer Screening, Colorectal Cancer Screening, and Persistence of Beta-Blocker Treatment After a Heart Attack metrics.

The Health Insights Dashboard™ is an in-depth, customizable analytics and reporting platform offered to hundreds of Health Advocate clients. Among its attributes, the Dashboard provides:

Insights into key performance indicators, risk assessment and predictive modeling

The ability to more effectively target population health needs and identify and implement interventions

Actionable information to improve the health of their workforce and reduce medical costs

As a key component of Health Advocate's industry-leading work in population health management, the Dashboard's algorithms are at the heart of the company's wellness and chronic care programs, identifying candidates for program participation and tracking outcomes.

Since its introduction in 1993, HEDIS has evolved to become the gold standard in managed care performance measurement. HEDIS measures are now used by approximately 90 percent of all managed care organizations to evaluate performance in areas ranging from preventive care and consumer experience to heart disease and cancer. NCQA's HEDIS Measure Certification is precise, automated testing that verifies compliance with HEDIS Specifications and satisfies the source code review portion of the NCQA HEDIS Compliance Audit™.

