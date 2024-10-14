Health and Safety Council to Exclusively Offer Safety Essentials® for PSM Required Contractor Safety Orientation Beginning January 1, 2025

PASADENA, Texas, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health and Safety Council (HASC) is proud to announce that beginning January 1, 2025, all HASC locations will exclusively offer Safety Essentials® as the industry-chosen Process Safety Management (PSM) required contractor orientation. In order to streamline and standardize reciprocal safety training, HASC will discontinue offering alternative compliance programs.

This decision reflects HASC's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality solutions that meet the industry's evolving needs. Serving the largest industrial complex in the world, HASC plays a vital role in advocating for the industry's best interests. HASC developed Safety Essentials in response to the increasing demand for efficient and effective training solutions tailored to a diverse workforce.

Within just two years, Safety Essentials has become the new standard for safety training excellence nationwide. Currently implemented at most chemical manufacturing facilities, and 90% of the top U.S. refineries, nearly 500 sites have adopted Safety Essentials as their preferred contractor orientation, with approximately 50% of these sites exclusively requiring the course for site access. This shift in industry standards has garnered support from key industry associations, including the Voluntary Protection Programs Participants' Association (VPPPA), the Golden Triangle Business Roundtable (GTBR), the Industry Business Roundtable (IBR), the Southeast Texas Plant Manager's Forum and the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA), which represents the world's largest concentration of refining and petrochemical companies. These associations have recognized Safety Essentials as the preferred solution for contractor orientation.

"As the industry faces the challenge of managing multiple training solutions, resulting in operational inefficiencies, administrative burdens, and inconsistent workforce training, HASC offers a unified solution. Our decision to exclusively offer Safety Essentials enhances efficiency and ensures consistent safety training standards across the nation," said Russell Klinegardner, President and CEO of HASC. "Safety Essentials has emerged as the industry's chosen path forward."

To further support the need for flexible training delivery, HASC has extended Safety Essentials to over 40 safety councils and training centers across the nation. Additionally, HASC developed Live Online Proctoring (LOP) to offer even greater accessibility and convenience. This innovative solution has broken down physical barriers, allowing learners to receive high-quality and timely training anywhere. LOP mirrors the in-person proctoring experience that learners are familiar with while upholding the same high standards of integrity that industry leaders demand. Unlike AI monitoring solutions, LOP offers continuous oversight by trained professionals throughout the entire learning experience. Employing a 'human-first' approach, HASC blends consistent human instruction supplemented with AI, ensuring a reliable, effective, and fair proctoring experience.

While harnessing the potential of emerging technologies, HASC recognizes that the greatest strength lies in people. Our solutions are crafted by industry, for industry, recognizing the invaluable insights and expertise our workforce brings. This synergy between human connection and technological advancement positions us to meet evolving demands and establish new industry standards.

This transformation extends beyond Safety Essentials, it represents a pivotal step in shaping the future of effective workforce training. Many of the largest chemical, refining and petrochemical companies have recognized this shift and have embraced HASC's approach at a corporate level, adopting the most efficient and effective model for workforce development across their sites nationwide.

HASC is dedicated to leading the industry through this pivotal transition, recognizing that embracing new standards demands strong partnerships and continuous collaboration. The future is not merely a distant goal; it is the reality HASC and industry partners are actively shaping today, with an unwavering commitment to building safe workplaces that protect and empower every worker.

For over 34 years, HASC has remained committed to leading the industry by addressing its evolving needs and leveraging emerging technologies to develop innovative and advanced solutions, including training, occupational health, screening, and technology. HASC delivers comprehensive services that provide efficient, consistent, and high-quality solutions to address the evolving needs of industries nationwide.

For more information on Safety Essentials and how to implement it for PSM-required Contractor Safety Orientation, visit www.hasc.com/safety-essentials or contact [email protected].

