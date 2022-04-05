Health and Wellness Company Named a Best Place to Work

USANA dubbed a best place to work in direct selling for the fifth time

SALT LAKE CITY, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a global leader in nutrition, was recently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Direct Selling by the industry's top publication, Direct Selling News (DSN). It's the fifth time the company has received this recognition in the industry.

Best Places to Work 2022

"This award means so much to me and USANA as a whole," says Kevin Guest, USANA chairman and CEO. "We strive to make our company culture rewarding, fun, and inclusive, and we've found that attracts and retains talented people. I am extremely proud of our employees—this award reflects their dedication, skills, and leadership. Being named a top place to work for the fifth time is an especially significant honor for us."

For the past seven years, DSN has given the award to direct selling companies in which employee voices are heard and a culture of teamwork thrives. Honorees for the 2022 Best Places to Work Award were based on anonymous, U.S.-employee survey results compiled by employee engagement company Quantum Workplace. USANA is one of few companies in the industry to be named a "best place to work" multiple times.

"I want to extend a big congratulations to everyone at USANA for this amazing award," says Paul Jones, USANA's chief people officer. "Over the years, we've looked at how to improve our company for our employees and made employee engagement a top priority. By improving our benefits, allowing flexible schedules, and putting a heavy focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, the needs of our employees are always a top priority."

Since its inception in 1992, USANA has won more than 750 local, national, and international awards.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare and active nutrition lines, USANA has proven for nearly 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

