USANA Extends Partnership with World-Famous Jamaican Bobsled Team to Help Fuel Their Olympic Dreams

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a leader in global nutrition, is proud to announce the extension of its partnership with the world-famous Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (JBSF) through two additional Olympic cycles. USANA will continue providing high-quality nutritional products to support the team's training and performance, while the USANA logo will be featured on the team's bobsled, helmets, and racing suits.

"At the highest level, every detail matters," said Todd Hays, Jamaica Bobsled team head coach. "The rigors of the sport demand not only relentless training and mental resilience, but also precise, science-backed nutrition. It's the fuel that powers peak performance, accelerates recovery, and gives athletes the edge when it matters most."

USANA and the JBSF first began their partnership in early 2024, and in November of this year, the Federation reached new heights when the 4-man bobsled team earned its first-ever gold medal at an international event, taking the top podium spot at the North American Cup in Whistler, Canada.

"I am beyond excited to see our partnership with the JBSF extended," said Brent Neidig, USANA's chief commercial officer. "This collaboration reflects USANA's commitment to supporting dedicated, high-performing athletes across all disciplines. The JBSF exemplifies perseverance, discipline, and a drive for excellence—values that align closely with our own. We are proud to provide the team with the trusted nutrition they need as they prepare for the upcoming Olympic Games, and we look forward to supporting their continued success in the years ahead."

About Jamaica Bobsled

The Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (JBSF) is the governing body for the sport of Bobsleigh and Skeleton in Jamaica and has been a member of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation since 1987. The JBSF therefore has administrative responsibility for the iconic Jamaican Bobsled team, immortalized in the 1993 perennial favorite movie, Cool Runnings. Since its dramatic and auspicious debut at the Calgary Olympic Winter Games in 1988, the Jamaican Bobsled team has competed in seven subsequent Games, most recently in Beijing in 2022 where it had its largest contingent ever including a 2-man team, a 4-man team and a women's Monobob competitor. The team remains the most globally recognizable brand in the sport of bobsled and one of the most beloved brands in the Olympic Movement.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

