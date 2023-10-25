Health And Wellness Food Market to increase by USD 452.93 million between 2022 and 2027, the growth of the naturally health food segment will be significant during the forecast period. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The health and wellness food market size is expected to grow by USD 452.93 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of healthy eating habits is notably driving the health and wellness food market. However, factors such as the high cost of health and wellness food may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Naturally health food, Functional food, BFY food, Organic food, and Food intolerance products), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Health and Wellness Food Market

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the naturally health food segment will be significant during the forecast period. These foods are free from hormones, antibiotics, and artificial flavors and refer to food products that undergo minimal processing. Furthermore, zero trans-fat oils, whole wheat and multigrain bread, baked potato chips, and wedges are examples of natural healthy food. The "natural" label on the products is often included by food companies to provide complete product information and avoid misbranding. In addition, digestion, better nutrient absorption, regulation of blood sugar levels, and enhanced immunity due to the antioxidant properties of such food products are the numerous benefits offered by these foods. Hence, these numerous health benefits are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will contribute 31% by 2027. Walmart, Costco, Kroger, SuperTarget, Safeway, and Whole Foods Market are some of the major vendors in the regional market. Factors like the increasing number of food service establishments and eateries, the presence of several small and large players, M&A, and the emergence of startups are driving the growth of the regional health and wellness food market.

Company Insights

The health and wellness food market is fragmented, and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Amys Kitchen Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Clif Bar and Co., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Dr. Schar AG, Fifty50 Foods, General Mills Inc., Glanbia Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Co., London Foods Ltd., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., United Natural Foods Inc.

View the PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

