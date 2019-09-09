Health Canada inspects THC Facility as part of oil licensing process.

THC.CSE

VANCOUVER, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC" or the "Company") (CSE: THC) announces that Health Canada has completed an inspection at its flagship Acland road facility.

"This inspection brings us a step closer to supplying adult Canadian Cannabis users with an alternative, brand-new product THC Kiss," commented John Miller, CEO of THC.

"We believe licensed producers need to be more innovative and invent their own brand of new products. These products need to be better than products currently available on the grey market, rather than copying and trying to compete with current illicit market products."

THC Kiss is a new, innovative Cannabis beverage invented by THC.

THC Kiss, when approved, will only be available through authorized provincial distributers as well as registered patients.

We further look forward to submitting a new product application in the next few days for approval to distribute our Automated Pure Cannabis Pre-Rolls.

About THC

THC is an ACMPR Licensed Producer and Canada's largest supplier of legal Cannabis Genetics. THC is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Please visit our website for a more detailed description of our business and services available. www.thcbiomed.com

