Health Care Originals Welcomes Timothy Bowe to Board of Directors to Support Company's Rapid Growth in Continuing to Transform Respiratory Care

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Originals (HCO), the leading chronic respiratory disease management solution, is proud to announce the appointment of Timothy Bowe to its Board of Directors. Mr. Bowe's extensive experience in launching and scaling healthcare products and services will be an invaluable addition as HCO accelerates in its mission to improve the lives of millions living with chronic conditions like asthma and COPD.

With over 40 years of experience in technology-driven product development, Mr. Bowe has played a pivotal role in more than 250 companies, including 82 startups with an impressive 53 acquisitions. Specifically in healthtech, Bowe has contributed to the success of 30 startups, 22 of which were successfully acquired. As an investor, he boasts a remarkable track record of over 10 significant investments, with a success rate exceeding 90%. Currently, Mr. Bowe serves as the executive chairman of FullSpectrum, a leading medical device and digital health product development services provider, where he previously served as CEO for more than three years.

Mr. Bowe is also the lead investor for HCO's crowdfunding investment round currently open on Wefunder, and in that role will direct the voting power of the community round SPV. His board appointment will give retail investors who are participating in the round a voice at the board level.

"In my time working with the HCO, I've seen that the team's approach to technology development is excellent," said Timothy Bowe. "The HCO team has done a great job of distilling a complex, first-of-its-kind technological solution into a classically sophisticated and comfortable wearable device. The magnitude of improved clinical outcomes, combined with a unique business model that focuses on ensuring improved outcomes, combined with reducing healthcare costs is truly revolutionary. Now that they've proven product-market fit, I look forward to helping HCO further develop its successful respiratory health platform as they ramp up marketing and sales."

"Tim has served as a trusted advisor to HCO for more than two years. We're thrilled to now welcome him to the Board," said Sharon Samjitsingh, Co-Founder and CEO of HCO. "His extensive background in healthcare technology and business leadership will be invaluable as we continue scaling our technology and expanding access to life-changing care."

With proven clinical outcomes, a de-risked technology platform, and a 12,000-member waitlist, HCO is poised to transform respiratory care and help millions breathe easier with its AI-powered platform and wearable technology.

About Health Care Originals

Health Care Originals (HCO) is a venture-backed health tech company revolutionizing respiratory care with its AI-powered platform and wearable technology. By transforming proprietary data into actionable insights, HCO is improving outcomes for patients with asthma and COPD while reducing healthcare costs.

