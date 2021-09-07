Health Care Service Corporation Appoints Kassie Maroney as Chief Actuary

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) announced today Kassie Maroney has been named the company's Chief Actuary, effective September 7. In her role, she will lead the teams focused on actuarial pricing for products, underwriting and actuarial planning and forecasting.

"Kassie will be focusing on identifying key cost drivers, implementing innovative financial strategies to improve affordability and creating health insurance products that meet the varying needs of our customers." said Jim Walsh, senior vice president and chief financial officer, HCSC. "Bringing more than 15 years of finance and actuarial leadership she will play an important role in advancing our efforts to expand access to affordable health care."

Kassie joined HCSC more than four years ago serving initially as divisional chief finance officer of Consumer Services and most recently as a vice president of Actuarial. Her experience includes actuarial pricing strategy, underwriting, data and analytical functions including rate setting, trend analysis, market modeling for value-based care and segment strategy for the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Group market. Prior to HCSC, she held actuarial leadership positions at Florida Blue and Aetna.

"With my time at HCSC, I've had the privilege to work on critical issues in health care financing and delivery," said Kassie. "I look forward to helping drive forward affordable health care coverage options for our members and customers while delivering innovative approaches to navigating the evolving health care landscape."

Kassie is an alumnus of Drake University with a bachelor's degree in Actuarial Science. She is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, with nearly 17 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

