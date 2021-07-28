Health Care Service Corporation Appoints Sarah Soong as Treasurer

CHICAGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) announced Sarah Soong joins the company as vice president and treasurer, effective as of July 26. In this role, Sarah is responsible for leading the company's treasury strategy, including enterprise treasury operations, corporate finance and banking relationships, corporate capital structure, investment management activities and capital expenditures on internal initiatives. She also serves as a key corporate treasury representative in potential joint ventures and affiliations.

"We are very pleased to have Sarah join HCSC, and we look forward to the contributions her wealth of experience will bring to the finance team," said Jim Walsh, senior vice president and chief financial officer, HCSC. "We are confident her extensive background and expertise particularly in heavily regulated industries will benefit the company greatly as we execute our growth plans."

Sarah has more than two decades of capital structuring and treasury experience, managing assets to generate lasting value. Most recently, she served as vice president and treasurer for Xcel Energy Inc. In this role, Sarah was responsible for Xcel's financial integrity, cash and liquidity management, hazard insurance, investment management for pensions and trusts, and debt compliance. Prior to her role at Xcel, she served as vice president and treasurer for Oncor Electric Delivery, Texas' largest regulated utility. Sarah also previously led financial and strategic transactions for energy industry leaders in more than a dozen countries.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of our stakeholders," said Sarah. "It's an honor to join Jim and the leadership team in focusing on making strategic investments that help everyone in our communities live healthier lives."

Sarah holds an MBA from the Wharton School, a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and a bachelor's degree from William & Mary. She previously served on the boards of Greater Twin Cities United Way, the Dallas Committee on Foreign Relations, YWCA Dallas, and the United Way Dallas Tocqueville Society.

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, with nearly 17 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

