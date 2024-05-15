Health Care Service Corporation Is Expanding in Texas

New Houston Office to Open in 2025

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation is advancing its strategy to expand into neighborhoods where it can benefit from the skilled workforce in those communities and drive economic growth. The company has leased a 132,000 sq ft office building in Southwest Houston, Texas and will be creating opportunities to offer jobs in the local community.

"We take a broad view of what it means to be healthy. Our commitment to expanding access to whole person health with compassion and innovation means that we consider the economic impact we make in our communities," said Opella Ernest, M.D., President, HCSC Markets. "As we grow our business, we are making intentional investments to create job opportunities that can benefit local residents and empower them to reinvest in the areas where they live."

The new Houston location is at 8101 W. Sam Houston Parkway South. Buildout is expected to be completed as soon as January 2025.

The new Houston site will be HCSC's latest expansion creating opportunities for individuals and businesses in the communities it serves. Last year, the company opened a 300-person service center in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. In 2020, the company opened a combined office and neighborhood center in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, creating more than 330 jobs to date. Since 2019 HCSC has also opened neighborhood centers in Chicago's Pullman and South Lawndale communities. It is opening a neighborhood center in Albuquerque, New Mexico later this year.

Health Care Service Corporation serves nearly 23 million people across the United States through its portfolio of health benefit solutions. HCSC provides health coverage options for employers large and small, individuals and families, and Medicare and Medicaid plans. HCSC also offers related health care products and services such as pharmacy solutions, life and dental insurance, and health data technology.

