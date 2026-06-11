Health Care Service Corporation Launches the Next Generation of Guided Health Coverage: Edge Plans Powered by Easify[SM]

CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) today announced the launch of Edge health plans, powered by EasifySM, a new approach to guided health coverage to help employers manage costs, simplify their employees' health care experience and support better health outcomes.

As demand grows for simpler and more transparent health care experiences, Edge plans are designed to be easier to understand and use. With tiered benefits to help with cost predictability, Easify plans give members access to simple digital tools and personalized support to help them understand their options, find appropriate care and make informed decisions about their health.

Utilizing behavioral science, the plans also provide incentives that encourage employees to select high-quality, cost-effective care, ultimately building healthier habits over time.

"Employers are looking for health coverage that is easier to navigate and more responsive to the needs of today's workforce," said Brian Cheney, Divisional Senior Vice President of Sales Operations at HCSC. "Edge plans powered by Easify bring together simplified benefits, decision support and cost transparency to help employees make informed choices while supporting affordability over time."

Edge Plans are built to help employers support a healthier workforce and manage overall costs without reducing benefits or limiting access through a broad PPO offering. Easify Edge plans will be available through participating HCSC health plans beginning January 1, 2027.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company, is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, serving more than 27 million people across the United States. HCSC provides coverage options for employers large and small, individuals and families, and Medicare and Medicaid plans. HCSC also offers related health care products and services such as pharmacy solutions, life and dental insurance, and health technology through a network of affiliates and subsidiaries.

Easify is a proprietary health plan design by Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company.

SOURCE Health Care Service Corporation