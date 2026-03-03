Health Care Service Corporation Launches Unity(SM) Health Hub to Simplify Digital Health for Employers

CHICAGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As employers navigate a crowded digital health marketplace, Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) today announced the launch of Unity℠ Health Hub, powered by Solera Health. The new platform simplifies how employers deploy and manage digital health programs—bringing multiple solutions together into one integrated, data-driven experience.

While digital health adoption continues to grow, many employers report difficulty managing overlapping solutions, contracts, and performance measurement. Unity Health Hub is designed to reduce that complexity by offering one platform, one contract, and transparent performance insights. The platform uses data-driven matching to connect members most in need with appropriate programs, with the goal of improving engagement and outcomes.

"Employers are no longer asking whether digital health belongs in their benefits strategy—they're asking how to make it work," said Arun Prasad, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Diversified Businesses, HCSC. "HCSC has developed this novel solution that enables employers to complement their core health plan offerings with an integrated and curated set of digital health solutions in a manner that delivers enhanced quality, lower costs, and better experiences for employees."

Unity Health Hub currently includes more than 20 curated digital wellness and condition management solutions addressing health conditions, including diabetes, digestive health, hypertension, musculoskeletal, tobacco cessation, weight management and women's health.

Unity Health Hub will be available through HCSC health plans beginning January 1, 2027, supporting the company's broader efforts to improve care coordination and the overall member experience.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company, is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, serving more than 27 million people across the United States. HCSC provides coverage options for employers large and small, individuals and families, and Medicare and Medicaid plans. HCSC also offers related health care products and services such as pharmacy solutions, life and dental insurance, and health technology through a network of affiliates and subsidiaries.

