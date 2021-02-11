Health Carousel Announces Acquisition of MEDPATH

CINCINNATI, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Carousel, a premier provider of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions, announced today they are strengthening the power of the Health Carousel Locum Network further with the acquisition of MEDPATH.

MEDPATH, located in Trumbull, CT, was founded in 2012 by Timothy Kouble who will continue to lead the company after the acquisition. MEDPATH will continue to operate under its own brand in Health Carousel's growing portfolio of locum tenens brands.

MEDPATH is an innovative physician workforce management company that is mission driven to help healthcare organizations improve patient care and save lives. They partner strategically with their clients and bring an ecosystem of powerful physician staffing resources, capabilities, and horsepower designed to get physicians to patients faster – with the goal of containing costs. It has a hyperlocal physician network and strong loyalty with providers who can deploy quickly to provide coverage when needed.

MEDPATH joins a strong family of HCLN brands, including NEXTLocums, Onyx M.D., Lucidity, and Vitruvian Medical , which are expected to become the 10th largest locum tenens company in the country, according to the most recent estimates from Staffing Industry Analysts. This is Health Carousel's 6th acquisition in the locum tenens space since 2015.

"We are pleased to welcome MEDPATH to our Health Carousel family and are confident that this addition will further increase our track record of service excellence with our customers," said Bill DeVille, Chief Executive Officer of Health Carousel. "Our healthcare facility partners trust us to solve their staffing problems by delivering high-quality healthcare staff to positively impact their patient care, staff morale, cost of staffing and revenue. The addition of the MEDPATH team and their unique RPO/MSP model will enhance our offerings to clients."

Health Carousel has a proven track record of helping clients solve their workforce challenges by delivering easier, faster access to a nationwide pool of highly qualified physician and advanced practice providers, demonstrated by winning a 2020 Best in Staffing Client Award for providing superior service to their clients. MEDPATH is dedicated to that same level of partnership with their clients.

"MEDPATH is incredibly excited to become a part of the Health Carousel Locum Network as we continue to build our unique Physician workforce solutions program," said Tim Kouble, Founder of MEDPATH. "We connected strongly to Health Carousel's higher purpose of improving patient lives and making healthcare work better. We're looking forward to advancing our relationships with healthcare organizations across the country to ensure every patient gets access to quality providers when and where they need them."

To learn more about Health Carousel, Health Carousel Locum Network or MEDPATH, or to request staffing please visit https://www.healthcarousel.com/health-carousel-locum-network.

ABOUT HEALTH CAROUSEL

Health Carousel is a total talent management company with a leading portfolio of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions: Health Carousel Travel Network, Health Carousel Locum Network, Health Carousel International Network, and Health Carousel Workforce Solutions. By delivering highly qualified healthcare professionals across a range of in-demand healthcare professions, as well as strategic clinical, MSP and workforce solutions, we are working to ensure every patient in the United States of America has access to a qualified healthcare professional, when and where they are needed.

In 2020, Health Carousel was recognized by Staffing Industry Analyst's (SIA) as the 6th-fastest-growing U.S. staffing firm, the 9th largest healthcare staffing company in the nation, and was listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list for the fifth consecutive year.

For more information about Health Carousel visit www.healthcarousel.com or contact [email protected].

ABOUT MEDPATH

Established in 2012, MEDPATH provides Physician workforce management solutions for healthcare organizations of all shapes and sizes. MEDPATH's creative methodology enables healthcare organizations to operate efficiently, contain costs, capture growth opportunities, and maximize revenue.

MEDPATH is a one-stop-shop solution for all Physician and Advanced Practice Provider recruitment initiatives. For more information about MEDPATH visit www.medpathjobs.com

SOURCE HEALTH CAROUSEL

