Health Carousel Introduces Innovative 'Full Circle of Support' Program to Elevate Employee Well-Being

CINCINNATI, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Carousel, renowned for its dedication to enhancing the healthcare staffing sector, today unveiled its groundbreaking 'Full Circle of Support' program. This initiative represents a significant investment in the total well-being of its employees, reinforcing Health Carousel's role as a pioneer in cultivating a supportive and enriching workplace environment.

Health Carousel's Full Circle of Support program is a comprehensive well-being initiative designed to support the physical, financial, mental, social, and professional health of its employees.

The 'Full Circle of Support' program is structured around five pillars: Physical Well-Being, Financial Well-Being, Mental Well-Being, Professional Well-Being, and Social Well-Being. Each pillar is designed to provide targeted support and resources, ranging from comprehensive health insurance plans and financial planning tools to professional development opportunities and community engagement activities.

John Sebastian, CEO of Health Carousel, emphasized the program's alignment with the company's core values: "At Health Carousel, we believe that our strength lies in our people. The 'Full Circle of Support' program is a testament to our commitment to not just meet, but exceed, the needs of our diverse workforce. By investing in our employees' holistic well-being, we are setting a new standard for what it means to be a truly people-first organization in the healthcare industry."

The program includes innovative offerings such as 'Real Appeal' and 'OnePass Select' for physical health, 'SmartIDentity' and '401(k)' plans for financial stability, alongside a suite of professional development resources like our state-of-the-art learning management system, HC Academy and LinkedIn Learning.

In the healthcare staffing industry, it is common for healthcare workers to forfeit many of the benefits programs available to full-time employees when they opt for temporary contracts. This often leaves them isolated and unsupported in various aspects of their overall career journey. Contrary to this industry norm, Health Carousel takes a unique approach by treating its healthcare workers as full-time employees, investing comprehensively in their health, wealth, professional growth, and overall wellbeing. "We recognize the essential need for temporary healthcare workers to have access to substantial support programs. Health Carousel is at the forefront of meeting this demand, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the welfare of our healthcare professionals," stated Earl Dalton, Health Carousel's Chief Nursing Officer and leader of the company's in-house clinical support team.

This April, Health Carousel is proud to launch the 'Full Circle of Support' with a special focus on Mental Wellbeing, aptly named 'Mental Health Matters' in recognition of Stress Awareness Month. This initiative shines a spotlight on several key programs:

AbleTo: A virtual behavioral coaching program provided by United Healthcare at no cost to plan participants, offering comprehensive support for various mental health concerns.

Your Listening Partner (YLP): Exclusively available to Health Carousel healthcare professionals, YLP offers up to three free sessions with Dr. Claire Biedenharn , DMin, BCC, creator of Heart to Heart Spiritual Care and the Listening Partner program. In this unique program, Dr. Claire delivers a unique alternative to traditional therapy that effectively reduces feelings of burnout, stress, passion fatigue, ethical distress, and moral injury.

These programs underscore Health Carousel's dedication to the mental well-being of its employees, highlighting the company's innovative approach to supporting its staff comprehensively.

About Health Carousel

Health Carousel is a total talent management company with a leading portfolio of healthcare staffing solutions. By delivering highly qualified international nurses, travel nurses, and allied health professionals across a range of in-demand specialties, we are committed to improving lives and making healthcare work better, by ensuring that every patient in the United States of America has access to a qualified healthcare professional, when and where they are needed.

Health Carousel is dedicated to providing a Total Employee Experience that fosters a positive work environment and supports the well-being of its staff. Through innovative solutions and a culture that values integrity and excellence, Health Carousel continues to pave the way for a healthier tomorrow.

In 2023, Health Carousel was recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as the Largest International Healthcare Staffing Agency in the nation and one of the fastest-growing U.S. staffing firms. They were also listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list.

