UnityPoint Health to Unlock Next Phase of Analytics Innovation by Activating Health Catalyst Ignite™

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that UnityPoint Health, an integrated non-profit health system that provides care throughout Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin in not-for-profit hospitals, clinics, and home health settings, is set to migrate from Health Catalyst's legacy data platform to its modern data platform, Health Catalyst Ignite™ Data and Analytics.

Since beginning their partnership in 2016, UnityPoint Health has realized meaningful and measurable improvements through Health Catalyst's legacy data and analytics platform. These advancements have empowered teams to work more efficiently, improve patient outcomes, and generate millions in value over the last nine years.

By graduating to Ignite's modern data and analytics foundation, UnityPoint Health can scale results and continuously evolve the use of analytics to drive improvement. Ignite will equip them with the infrastructure needed to deploy future-ready, intentional AI solutions—positioning them for long-term success in a rapidly advancing digital landscape.

Health Catalyst's next-generation data and analytics platform does this by giving decision-makers the right information at the right time to drive massive, measurable improvement. Ignite enables data sharing where it resides rather than creating duplicate copies. It quickly ingests data, centralizing data governance, democratizing analytics and insights, and significantly reducing storage and management costs while providing widespread access to refined healthcare data. For UnityPoint Health, this means even better decision-making, faster insights, and best-value technology.

"This transition allows our teams to work smarter with data by gaining faster insights and advanced analytics," said Rhiannon Harms, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at UnityPoint Health. "This will assist our care teams and their commitment to providing an exceptional experience to our patients every day."

"It's a privilege to continue to support the UnityPoint Health team in their mission to improve the health of the people and communities they serve," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We're excited about the transformative, measurable improvements Ignite will unlock. The progress they've already achieved highlights how advanced analytics empowers healthcare leaders to drive better outcomes, reduce costs, and elevate experiences. Looking into the future, Ignite provides a strong foundation organizations can build on with confidence, embracing emerging technologies and scaling innovation with purpose."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst (Nasdaq: HCAT) is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services that ignite smarter healthcare, lighting the path to measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvement. More than 1,100 organizations worldwide rely on Health Catalyst's offerings, including our cloud-based technology ecosystem Health Catalyst Ignite™, AI-enabled data and analytics solutions, and expert services to drive meaningful outcomes across hundreds of millions of patient records. Powered by high-value data, standardized measures and registries, and deep healthcare domain expertise, Ignite helps organizations transform complex information into actionable insights. Backed by a multi-decade mission and a proven track record of delivering billions of dollars in measurable results, Health Catalyst continues to serve as the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement and innovation.

About UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health is one of the nation's most integrated health systems, providing care to both metropolitan and rural communities across Iowa, western Illinois, and southern Wisconsin. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, UnityPoint Health has relationships with more than 400 physician clinics, 18 regional and 17 community network hospitals, five community mental health centers, three accredited colleges, and home care services. UnityPoint Health entities employ more than 31,000 employees who are dedicated to improving the health and well-being of all those we serve. More at unitypoint.org.

