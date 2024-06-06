Health Catalyst Acquires Oncology-Focused Health Technology Company Carevive

SALT LAKE CITY, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced it has successfully completed its acquisition of Carevive Systems ("Carevive"), a leading oncology-focused health technology company centered on understanding and improving the experience of patients with cancer.

Oncology providers and life science researchers use Carevive's flagship platform and/or Carevive data in routine clinical practice for treatment care planning, clinical trial screening, care coordination, remote patient monitoring, and/or post-treatment care. In combination with Carevive, Health Catalyst will have a strengthened ability to support care and process improvement in oncology and gain new insight into patient-reported outcomes and oncology registry data.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carevive to Health Catalyst. Oncology is one of the most strategic and important delivery programs within any health system, and access to high-quality data is essential to its success. We are grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside Carevive, a team that is mission-aligned and deeply committed to leveraging data and analytics to improve patient care and outcomes in this space," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst.

"Today marks a pivotal moment for our patients and clients. At Carevive, we're thrilled and deeply honored to join forces with Health Catalyst. This partnership embodies our shared commitment to advancing healthcare through the strategic utilization of technology, data, and analytics within healthcare organizations," said Bruno Lempernesse, CEO of Carevive. "Central to Carevive's mission is amplifying the patient's voice in cancer care. By uniting with Health Catalyst, we're not just expanding our capabilities; we're also enhancing our ability to make a difference. With their expertise and solutions augmenting ours, Carevive is poised to deliver even more innovative solutions to cancer centers and provide researchers with unparalleled real-world data. Together, we're shaping a future where patient-centered care and groundbreaking research converge seamlessly."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

