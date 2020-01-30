Health Catalyst and Amplifire Healthcare Alliance Unite to Boost Measurable Healthcare Improvements

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT) today announced a strategic partnership with Amplifire Healthcare Alliance to use clinical knowledge engineering to accelerate healthcare transformation. This long-term partnership will provide highly-targeted, quality improvement-oriented learning modules on a state-of-the-art learning platform.

Healthcare's changing reimbursement frameworks are increasing risk, external accountability and exposure. Health Catalyst customers will gain immediate access through this partnership to Amplifire learning modules for front-line care givers to provide measurable improvements. Health Catalyst will bolster Amplifire's platform by developing data literacy, improvement strategy and data governance educational content for five key roles:

Data engineers, who aggregate and integrate data;

Analytics engineers, who transform data into insights;

Healthcare front-line managers, who use insights to propose improvement initiatives;

Executive leaders, who prioritize, fund and champion improvement initiatives;

Interdisciplinary improvement teams, who help front-line managers design, implement and sustain improvements.

These five roles are critical to establishing and accelerating a customer's transformation flywheel that Health Catalyst CEO Dan Burton introduced at HAS19.



"Harnessing valuable data to pinpoint thousands of opportunities for clinical, financial and operational improvements is imperative for healthcare organizations," said Tom Burton, co-founder and president of professional services of Health Catalyst. "The Amplifire partnership enables greater physician, nurse and other key staff members' competency aquistion and retention around the knowledge required for deep improvements, and it will accelerate an organization's ability to leverage analytics for massive improvement."

Health Catalyst has more than a decade of proven success helping clients enhance quality and reduce variation in care and improving clinical, financial and operational performance despite the complexities and pace, amount and frequency of change. Now, Health Catalyst customers will be able to access a library of hundreds of learning modules focused on front-line care delivery professionals that can greatly enhance adoption of best practices.

Dr. Brent James, clinical professor in the Clinical Excellence Research Center (CERC), Stanford University School of Medicine; and visiting lecturer, Harvard School of Public Health said, "I believe that this combination of smart professionals, topically focused and tightly educated around specific competencies, along with effective systems, has the potential to create a care delivery system that would perform far beyond what any of us now believe is possible."

"The subject matter experts leading the learning modules development at our member organizations, including Partners HealthCare, Intermountain Healthcare, MedStar Health and UCHealth, have proven that we can efficiently deliver expert knowledge on a wider scale with higher impact," said Bob Burgin, CEO, Amplifire. "This past year, we have begun to expand the focus across virtually every major area of an integrated delivery network. Historically, we lacked access to operational and data engineering capabilities to support this effort. Health Catalyst brings these capabilities to our partnership. We aren't aware of anything close to this comprehensive solution provided by our combined offering."

About Amplifire Healthcare Alliance

The Amplifire Healthcare Alliance is an expanding group of leading healthcare organizations that are collaborating to transform care through clinical knowledge engineering. Members are united in identifying and remediating Confidently Held Misinformationä and knowledge gaps among providers that cause avoidable harm and unreimbursed care, in order to elevate both clinical and financial performance.

About Amplifire

With over two billion learner interactions, Amplifire (www.amplifire.com) is the leading adaptive learning platform built from discoveries in brain science. It's proven to help learners master faster, retain knowledge longer and perform better. It detects knowledge gaps and misinformation that exist in the minds of all humans so they can attain their performance potential. Healthcare, education and Fortune 500 companies use Amplifire's patented learning algorithms, knowledge analytics and diagnostic capabilities to drive exceptional outcomes with a significant return on investment, while also enhancing the learner experience.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

