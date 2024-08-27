WISHIN Expands Relationship with Health Catalyst, Signing Multi-Year Partnership to Migrate to Ninja Universe™ Suite

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Wisconsin Statewide Health Information Network, Inc. (WISHIN), an independent not-for-profit organization dedicated to bringing the benefits of widespread, secure, interoperable health information technology to patients and caregivers throughout Wisconsin, has selected to expand its multi-year agreement with Health Catalyst.

The multi-year arrangement will include migrating technology and services to Health Catalyst's Ninja Universe™ Suite, an end-to-end cloud-native platform, and a set of applications purpose-built for Health Information Exchanges (HIEs). Ninja Universe aggregates, normalizes, enriches, and optimizes multi-source, multi-format healthcare data in real time, helping HIEs with their strategic goals and new business models.

"Partnering with Health Catalyst as our new vendor marks a significant step forward to meeting participants' interoperability needs and strategic alignment," says Steve Rottmann, CEO of WISHIN. "KPI Ninja's expertise in data security, solutions delivery along with its next-generation interoperability solutions will empower WISHIN to confidently expand the network and provide its services to all markets in the state – and into bordering states. Together, we are committed to transforming how healthcare data is shared, leading to better outcomes for patients."

WISHIN has built and developed comprehensive HIE capabilities throughout the state of Wisconsin. Health Catalyst's market-leading interoperability services will seamlessly exchange data and empower WISHIN to provide a USCDI-compliant clinical data repository, enhanced community health record, direct secure messaging, NCQA certified data, public health reporting, national data exchange, and health insights to their healthcare providers, payors, physician offices, pharmacies, state agencies, and home care facilities.

"We are honored to build on our longstanding relationship with WISHIN," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We share their commitment to improving the health of individuals and communities in Wisconsin and we are dedicated to helping WISHIN meet the growing data needs required of a value-centric system. We look forward to the meaningful health outcomes that result from their migration to Ninja Universe."

As part of leveraging Ninja Universe, WISHIN will gain access to technology including:

Patient Comprehend , a community health record (CHR) solution that aggregates, clinical information contributed by its participants to provide a comprehensive view of patient health via an on-demand, cloud-based application.

, a community health record (CHR) solution that aggregates, clinical information contributed by its participants to provide a comprehensive view of patient health via an on-demand, cloud-based application. HCI Community Interchange, a set of interrelated technologies that enable connectivity between community members by bridging the gaps between differing data exchange protocols and variations in the EHR capabilities so providers can find the right patient data at the right time.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About WISHIN

The Wisconsin Statewide Health Information Network, Inc. has served as Wisconsin's state-designated entity for health information exchange under ch. 153, Wis. Stats. since 2010. WISHIN supports clinical, care management and pharmacy workflows by exchanging patient healthcare information in real time. There are more than 2,215 sites of care in the network which include the state's major health systems, hospitals, clinics, post-acute facilities, behavioral health, correctional facilities, and payors. In December 2021, WISHIN was part of the first cohort to earn the NCQA Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) status and continues its DAV accreditation today. For more information, visit www.wishin.org and follow us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

