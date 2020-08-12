Health Catalyst and Northwell Health Partner to Transform Patient Care with Cloud-Based Data and Analytics Enterprise Solution

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwell Health today joined Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT ), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, in announcing a long-term strategic partnership to transform the quality of patient care by using data and analytics to better anticipate and respond to the evolving needs of patients, providers and payers in today's rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem.

In this partnership, Health Catalyst will provide solutions to allow for increased cloud-based reliance on data and analytics, while sharing insights and best practices from a decade of support to hundreds of other healthcare clients. This will accelerate greater efficiency in data mapping and data storage to/with the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and the affordable emergence of an enterprise solution for meaningful and measurable clinical, financial and operational improvements. The solutions will be used across the Northwell Health enterprise, which includes the Feinstein Institute and Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra.

"Northwell Health's goal is a simple one that has not changed since our inception: Be better tomorrow than we are today. Partnering with Health Catalyst will allow us to accelerate the generation of critical insights for one of the world's most diverse patient populations which includes more than 11 million individuals who will potentially turn to us for care," said Michael Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health. "Health Catalyst's Augmented Intelligence (AI) and data science experience and expertise, along with our shared cultural attributes and mission alignment, will allow us to use data-informed decision making to achieve our shared commitment of transforming healthcare for the communities we serve."

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, nearly 800 outpatient facilities and more than 18,500 affiliated physicians. More than 11,000 COVID-19 patients have received care from Northwell's 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners, and using 1,600 additional COVID-19 focused beds.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to join Northwell Health on its mission-driven journey to transform healthcare," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We have deep respect for our Northwell colleagues and are excited about combining our Solution with Northwell's team members' experience, knowledge and passion for improvement. We are also honored to have Northwell's CEO Michael Dowling as a keynote speaker at Health Catalyst's upcoming Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS), where we'll hear his important perspectives on the COVID-19 pandemic and the future of healthcare delivery."

This partnership will be built using Health Catalyst's DOS™ technology, a data-first analytics and application platform, to capture and map raw data into meaningful, actionable insights. Northwell Health will also immediately have access to Health Catalyst's growing suite of COVID-19 solutions, including but not limited to a registry, staff and patient tracker and capacity planning tool. Broadly sharing Northwell Health's data driven insights from its COVID-19 work is another significant opportunity for transformational care.

"Health Catalyst will become our data and analytics backbone, as their Solutions will enable our organization to take our current data adoption and transformation to entirely new heights," said John Bosco, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Northwell Health. "We are looking forward to leaning on DOS to create an affordable, yet innovative enterprise solution that will further enable transformative care to the patients we serve."

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, 665 outpatient facilities and more than 18,500 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 66,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We are making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research. We are training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, and is committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Northwell Health Media Contact:

Michelle Pinto

516-321-6708

[email protected]

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Kristen Berry

Senior Vice President, Public Relations

+1 (617) 234-4123

+1 (774) 573-0455 (m)

[email protected]

SOURCE Health Catalyst