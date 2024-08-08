Health Catalyst and South Dakota Health Link Expand Partnership to Improve the Quality and Effectiveness of Healthcare in the Midwest

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced an expanded relationship with longtime client, South Dakota Health Link ("Health Link"). This renewed agreement will include an expansion of technology and services, including the migration of technology to Ninja Universe by Health Catalyst™, an end-to-end cloud-native platform and set of applications purpose-built for Health Information Exchanges (HIEs).

Health Link, a service of the South Dakota Department of Health, is a state-designated Health Information Exchange serving communities throughout South Dakota and within Wyoming, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and Nebraska. Health Link first partnered with Health Catalyst in 2012. Over the last twelve years, the two organizations have partnered to enable Health Link's mission to "foster the sharing of information through a secure platform to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of care provided to all citizens."

"Through our partnership with Health Catalyst we have been able to build, enhance, and expand the Health Link network to include new services and technologies that meet the growing demand of our members. We look forward to the new and innovative technology that will be available to our network to continue our core mission – Exchanging Information. Changing Lives.," said Melissa Magstadt, DOH Cabinet Secretary.

Ninja Universe aggregates, normalizes, enriches, and optimizes multi-source, multi-format healthcare data in real-time. The platform includes modular components to support HIEs, including Clinical Data Repository, Patient Comprehend Community Health Record (CHR), integrated HIE-specific applications, domain-specific applications, and expert services to facilitate and accelerate improvement. Healthcare providers, pharmacists, and social workers from hospitals, physician offices, pharmacies, correctional facilities, state agencies, and home care facilities will access the platform and applications to receive clinical event notifications, point-of-care data exchange, and healthcare insights to improve care quality and operational and financial decision-making.

"Since 2012, South Dakota Health Link and Health Catalyst have worked together to help care providers securely access the data they need to make more informed decisions about patient care. We're grateful for the opportunity to continue our partnership and look forward to all we can achieve together in support of South Dakota Health Link's mission, utilizing the power and interoperability of Ninja Universe," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Media Contact:

Amanda Hundt

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

575-491-0974

SOURCE Health Catalyst