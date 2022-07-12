Health Catalyst, Carle Health Strengthen Partnership in Support of the Health System's Financial Transformation Goals

SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Carle Health (Carle) has selected Health Catalyst PowerCosting™ to power the health system's financial transformation.

"We are dedicated to creating the highest quality care experience possible for patients and members in every way," Dennis Hesch, CPA, Carle Health chief financial officer and Health Alliance chief executive officer. "The capabilities Health Catalyst offers enables our teams to streamline processes and use insights to optimize the Carle Health vertically integrated system of care to be most effective and improve outcomes for the communities we serve."

Based in Urbana, Illinois, Carle Health is an integrated health system that includes five hospitals, multi-specialty physician group practices with more than 1,000 doctors and advanced practice providers, health plans including FirstCarolinaCare and Health Alliance, as well as the Carle Illinois College of Medicine and the Stephens Family Clinical Research Institute.

This latest agreement strengthens the existing relationship between Health Catalyst and Carle, who will leverage the PowerCosting analytics application and Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™) platform to give its health system leaders a critical view of their organization in order to help them better manage and assess the true cost of care.

"Carle Health is a world-class health system whose leaders continuously seek new opportunities to improve their clinical, operational, and financial performance," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We're grateful to have played a role in Carle's transformation journey and look forward to continuing our work to help our partners at Carle realize the cost, revenue, and quality benefits of data-informed decision making and achieve their financial goals."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About Carle Health

Carle Health combines clinical care, health insurance, research and academics in a way that solves real-world problems today with an eye toward the future. Supported by a deep philanthropic spirit, Carle is dedicated to doing what it takes to make life better for as many as possible. Its mission is to be your trusted partner in all healthcare decisions.

Named a Great Place to Work®, Carle Foundation Hospital also ranks as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades and both Carle Foundation Hospital and Carle BroMenn Medical Center hold Magnet® designation, the nation's highest honor for nursing care.

The system includes five hospitals with 806 beds, multi-specialty physician group practices with more than 1,000 doctors and advanced practice providers, and health plans including FirstCarolinaCare and Health Alliance.

Health Alliance is a leading provider-driven health plan serving Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio and Washington, and FirstCarolinaCare health plan serves North Carolina.

