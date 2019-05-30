Health Catalyst Data Operating System Earns ONC Health IT Certification from Drummond Group LLC

SALT LAKE CITY, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™) has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT Module Certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) that has been empowered to test software for compliance with the requirements of the federal government's program. The stamp of approval designates that the software offers the functionality that enables eligible providers and hospitals to meet the requirements of various regulatory programs that require use of certified EHR technology.

To earn the certification, DOS was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The certification enables users of DOS to participate in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+) value-based care program, which rewards ambulatory care providers for improvements in the quality of patient care.

DOS, which met the requirements for Clinical Quality Measures, is a cloud-based digital platform that enables clinicians to integrate and analyze data from virtually any software system or other data source. DOS contains one of the largest and most comprehensive data assets of its kind with more than 100 million patient records, encompassing trillions of facts sourced from more than 300 distinct siloed sources.

Use of DOS for quality reporting is expected to deliver considerable financial benefits for provider customers of Acuitas Health, a population health services company, according to Keegan Bailey, the company's strategy and technology leader.

"In a healthcare world of small margins, being able to use DOS as a certified quality-reporting solution will yield significant savings for our customers as we replace ineffective legacy tools," Bailey said.

EHRs no longer the sole system for quality reporting

Until fairly recently, electronic health records were the only systems that could qualify as a Certified Health IT Product. As a result, many providers were effectively barred from participating in various pay-for-performance programs if their own EHR hadn't been certified.

Now that eligibility has expanded to include systems beyond EHRs, providers who want to report quality measures for the CPC+ program can do so directly within DOS. Straight from the system, users can ingest data and run logic for 19 quality measures, create a QRDA file with the click of a button, review a validation front end to confirm that the numerator/denominators by patient/measure is provided, and then import the file into the CMS portal for payment at the end of 2020.

"We're excited to have achieved ONC Health IT certification for DOS," said Dorian DiNardo, Senior Vice President of Operations and Performance Management Technology for Health Catalyst. "Certification for DOS means that physician practices can trust that the data they are submitting to CMS for CPC+ is accurate, secure and transparent. And if a submittal issue does occur, certification also enables Health Catalyst to work with CMS on our client's behalf, saving them time, potentially shortening the payment waiting period, and maximizing reimbursement."

Health Catalyst Data Operating System, version 18, holds certificate number 15.04.04.3034.Heal.18.00.1.181231. For more details about the certification, please read our ONC 2015 Edition Certification disclosures.

This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Our customers leverage our cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records, and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as our analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. We envision a future in which all healthcare decisions are data-informed. Learn more at www.healthcatalyst.com.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond Group tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond Group was founded in 1999, and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL). Drummond Group continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com.

