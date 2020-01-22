Health Catalyst Joins the Partnership on AI

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced its membership in the Partnership on AI (PAI) as its first ever healthcare member.

As the healthcare industry is experiencing spreading ethical concerns over data uses, including analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), Health Catalyst is pleased to become a member of the Partnership on AI.

"Health Catalyst is eager to contribute to the advancement of AI and data analytics in the healthcare and life sciences industries through our relationship with the Partnership on AI," said Elia Stupka, SVP and GM, Life Sciences, Health Catalyst. "We recognize the criticality of adherence to ethical principles as we shape AI's use in the achievement of greater clinical, financial and operational outcomes in healthcare. Health Catalyst and PAI share these goals and are both deeply committed to healthcare equity and patient empowerment."

While continuing to advance AI and data analytics in healthcare, Health Catalyst recognizes that ethical principles are important in shaping how the mission of the healthcare industry is accomplished.

"Ethical concerns about the use of AI in healthcare have historically swung from a lack of thinking about AI in the context of health equity to a significant increase in concerns that AI might increase disparities," explained Jason Jones, Chief Data Science Officer, Health Catalyst. "We are now embarking on a journey to not only avoid exacerbating health disparities through AI, but to actually use AI specifically to support organizations in their efforts to achieve greater health equity."

Through participation in PAI, Health Catalyst can share and receive important knowledge and best practices on using AI ethically, and membership in PAI is consistent with the company mission and values of Health Catalyst.

"We are excited to welcome Health Catalyst as they join us in our collective mission to ensure that AI acts to the benefit of people and society," said Julia Rhodes Davis, Director of Partnerships at PAI. "The systems and data analytics expertise of the Health Catalyst team will strengthen the Partnership's body of work building practices for fair, transparent and accountable artificial intelligence."

Through ethical AI and transparent data stewardship, both patients and providers can benefit from enhanced health equity and patient empowerment. We invite you to read PAI's blog announcement on this news.

About the Partnership on AI

The Partnership on AI (PAI) is a global nonprofit organization committed to the responsible development and use of artificial intelligence. By gathering leading companies, civil society, research institutions, and communities differently affected by artificial intelligence, PAI establishes a common ground between entities which otherwise may not have cause to work together–and in so doing–serves as a uniting force for good in the AI ecosystem. Today, PAI convenes more than 100 Partner organizations from around the world to realize the promise of artificial intelligence. Find more information about PAI at partnershiponai.org.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

