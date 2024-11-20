Health Catalyst Launches AI-Enabled Cyber Protection Product for Healthcare

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced the launch of an AI-powered version of BluePrint Protect™ from Intraprise Health, LLC ("Intraprise Health"), a platform that empowers healthcare organizations to screen and identify risks related to cybersecurity threats through third parties.

On Nov. 6, Health Catalyst announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Intraprise Health, a tech-enabled cybersecurity provider offering an end-to-end cybersecurity risk management platform and services to protect healthcare clients from cyberattacks and manage follow-on liability in the event of an incident.

As cyberattacks increase in speed and sophistication, a typical hospital system increasingly grapples with the burden of assessing security risks related to their hundreds of vendors. This vetting and management process can be difficult, costly, and time-consuming.

BluePrint Protect's newest capability, AI-powered third-party risk manager, was introduced to streamline these assessments by automating the generation, distribution, and tracking of vendor security information. It leverages Generative AI to evaluate vendor responses and supporting evidence while flagging and prioritizing risks significantly faster than traditional methods. This efficiency not only saves organizations time and money but also enables them to identify and address risks more quickly, which can help reduce the likelihood of a breach.

"We created the latest version of BluePrint Protect in collaboration with healthcare organizations that need help addressing their complex and evolving third-party risks," said George Pappas, CEO of the Intraprise Health business unit. "Our platform identifies high-risk vendors quickly and accurately, giving organizations clear and actionable insight into what needs to be done to protect themselves against potential breaches from those sources."

Users recently gave BluePrint Protect the highest rating in a KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight Report, awarding it an A+ in the following categories:

Supports integration goals

Needed functionality

Executive involvement

Likely to recommend

"We are excited to offer such a high-rated cybersecurity solution and its AI-powered capabilities to our healthcare clients," said Health Catalyst CEO Dan Burton. "This type of AI-enabled solution is an invaluable tool to help fortify healthcare organizations by accurately assessing risks and managing liability in the event of a breach, combined with BluePrint Protect's other meaningful functionalities."

BluePrint Protect's capabilities include:

Automated Risk Workflows: BluePrint Protect streamlines third-party risk assessments and reduces manual efforts through AI-generated questionnaires and evidence evaluation with automated follow-ups.





BluePrint Protect streamlines third-party risk assessments and reduces manual efforts through AI-generated questionnaires and evidence evaluation with automated follow-ups. Enhanced Risk Visibility: BluePrint Protect provides intuitive dashboards that deliver critical insights into vulnerabilities, helping healthcare organizations respond faster to potential risks.





BluePrint Protect provides intuitive dashboards that deliver critical insights into vulnerabilities, helping healthcare organizations respond faster to potential risks. Customizable and Cost-Effective: Health systems can tailor the solution to meet specific needs. BluePrint Protect also eliminates the need for some other security products, scales existing teams, and simplifies operations.





Health systems can tailor the solution to meet specific needs. BluePrint Protect also eliminates the need for some other security products, scales existing teams, and simplifies operations. Compatibility: The platform maintains compatibility and interoperability with third-party products and other risk assessment tools, enabling the efficient consolidation of findings from multiple sources and prior engagements.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations and is committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its clients leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Media Contact

Amanda Flanders

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Health Catalyst