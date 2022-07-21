Health Catalyst, MemorialCare Team Up to Improve Care Outcomes with Innovative Patient Engagement Technology

Twistle by Health Catalyst™ patient engagement technology to meet the unique needs of MemorialCare's pediatric cardiology patients and caregivers

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced a partnership with MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach ("MemorialCare"), a leading, innovative nonprofit health system in Orange and Los Angeles Counties. MemorialCare stands for innovation in patient care and its children's hospital is the only hospital in the region to offer Twistle by Health Catalyst's ("Twistle") communication capability to its pediatric cardiology patients.

Pediatric cardiology care is challenging and complex. With Twistle's patient communication technology, MemorialCare will be better able to support the unique needs of some of the hospital's most fragile patients and their caregivers. MemorialCare will have the ability to remotely monitor patients' progress, automate and optimize patient communication, and engage in two-way communication with the patient and caregivers.

"It is imperative that we create better and easier communication with our patients and their families," said Saar Danon, M.D., Medical Director, Pediatric Cardiology and Congenital Cardiac Catheterization, Children's Heart Institute, MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's. "This will allow us to remotely monitor our most complex and high-risk patients following discharge from the hospital and provide an easy way for families to communicate with their providers with any questions or concerns. This system is the future of medicine and will be crucial in improving the care to our patients and improve outcomes."

MemorialCare Miller is a not-for-profit, pediatric teaching hospital that treats more than 8,000 children each year and has become a regional pediatric destination for more than 84,000 children, who need specialized care in outpatient specialty and satellite centers. More than 750 pediatric specialists and sub-specialists, as well as nearly 100 OB/GYNs, including 10 high-risk pregnancy specialists, ensure that the highest quality, compassionate care is given to each patient and their family.

"MemorialCare leads the way in advancing patient care and their achievements in pediatrics are well-deserved and documented. We're grateful to have a partner in MemorialCare who eagerly embraces innovation, and we look forward to helping MemorialCare improve pediatric patient outcomes with our proven clinical content and communication protocols," said Holly Rimmasch, Chief Clinical Officer and Senior Vice President and General Manager of Clinical Quality Analytics at Health Catalyst.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults, as well as maternity care for expectant mothers. Only five percent of hospitals are children's hospitals, making them unique not only to children's health care needs in the community, but across the region. Miller Children's & Women's is one of only eight free-standing children's hospitals in California — treating more than 14,000 children each year — and has become a regional pediatric destination for more than 65,000 children, who need specialized care in outpatient specialty and satellite centers. With maternal-fetal medicine specialists and neonatologists available 24/7, Miller Children's & Women's cares for women with high-risk pregnancies and premature infants under one roof. Learn more at millerchildrens.org.

Media Contact:

Wendy Dow

Communications & PR, MemorialCare

[email protected]; 562-933-2804

Tarah Neujahr Bryan

Chief Brand and Communications Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Health Catalyst