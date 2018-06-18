Health Catalyst Named One of Best Places to Work in IT by Computerworld Magazine

"We are honored to be recognized by Computerworld as one of the best workplaces in the technology industry," said Health Catalyst CEO Dan Burton. "Our mission of enabling massive healthcare improvements through the use of data and analytics is one that attracts smart, hardworking and humble people. Few accomplishments are as fulfilling as seeing firsthand how your work is helping more people get better medical care, while improving the efficiency of great teams of physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals."

Health Catalyst team members, who are considered "owners" in recognition of their individual contributions, rated the company's workplace quality in anonymous questionnaires distributed by Computerworld. Team members ranked Health Catalyst among the Best Places to Work in IT for reasons ranging from work-life balance and health and wellness to professional development:

Above-market compensation

Great work-life balance, thanks to unlimited PTO, company holidays, a work-from-home policy, and maternity and paternity leave

Companywide bonus structure

Fitness benefits, including onsite gym with fitness classes

Education/training reimbursement

Transparency from upper management

Generous benefits (such as matching 401K ) and affordable healthcare coverage with an HSA match

Internet and cell phone reimbursement

The Computerworld listing is one of more than 30 regional and national "best workplace" honors earned by Health Catalyst, including awards from Glassdoor, Fortune, Forbes, Inc., Entrepreneur, Modern Healthcare, and the Salt Lake Tribune.

"Over the past couple of years, we've seen an already tight market for tech talent get even tighter," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Computerworld's 2018 Best Places to Work in IT list illustrates that the companies that offer the best working environments aren't satisfied with rolling out one or two initiatives. They seek an edge in the talent marketplace through a combination of good salaries, great benefits, ready access to training, and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies. They recognize that the top tech talent can easily move to the organization that respects them best, and they are determined to be that organization."

Health Catalyst has multiple job openings across all locations. Interested candidates can see available positions and submit applications at www.healthcatalyst.com/job-openings.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a next-generation data, analytics, and decision-support company, committed to being a catalyst for massive, sustained improvements in healthcare outcomes. We are the leaders in a new era of advanced predictive analytics for population health and value-based care with a suite of machine learning-driven solutions, decades of outcomes-improvement expertise, and an unparalleled ability to integrate data from across the healthcare ecosystem. Our proven data warehousing and analytics platform helps improve quality, add efficiency and lower costs in support of more than 85 million patients for organizations ranging from the largest US health system to forward-thinking physician practices. Our technology and professional services can help you keep patients engaged and healthy in their homes and workplaces, and we can help you optimize care delivery to those patients when it becomes necessary. We are grateful to be recognized by Fortune, Gallup, Glassdoor, Modern Healthcare and a host of others as a Best Place to Work in technology and healthcare. Visit www.healthcatalyst.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT list

The Best Places to Work in Information Technology (IT) list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

