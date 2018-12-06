Health Catalyst Named One of Utah's Best Places to Work for 4th Year in a Row

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc., a next-generation data, analytics, and decision-support company, has been named one of the "Best Companies to Work For" by Utah Business.

Working with a third party that gathered anonymous feedback directly from employees, the regional publication honored Health Catalyst as one of the best large companies to work for in the state. Winners were selected based on a review of the company's benefits and compensation, growth opportunities, company culture and management, as well as employee survey responses.

Health Catalyst is among just 12 companies to be recognized in its category, and one of the few to be named to the list four years in a row. Any large business in the state of Utah was eligible for the award.

"We are honored to be recognized by Utah Business as one of the best employers in the state," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "Our mission is to be a catalyst for massive, sustained improvements in healthcare performance, and the health of patients. A central part of fulfilling that goal involves attracting and retaining talented team members—individuals who share our mission, enthusiasm and commitment. We appreciate every team member for the great work they perform every day, in an effort to improve healthcare outcomes."

In its findings, Utah Business noted that Health Catalyst employees expressed happiness with work-life balance and the company's supportive leadership. The magazine highlighted Health Catalyst's benefits including unlimited paid time off, paid parental leave, fully-covered health insurance, stock options, and fitness reimbursement.

The Utah Business honor is the latest in a string of workplace awards for Health Catalyst. Other "best place to work" awards received by Health Catalyst in 2018 include:

The 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award. For the third year in a row, Health Catalyst is one of 39 global companies to receive the award, which was created to recognize organizations for their ability to create engaged workplace cultures that drive business outcomes.

Inc. magazine's Top 50 Best Workplaces for 2017. For the second year in a row, Health Catalyst was named to the list of the nation's best private companies.

magazine's Top 50 Best Workplaces for 2017. For the second year in a row, Health Catalyst was named to the list of the nation's best private companies. The Computerworld 2018 Best Places to Work in IT. For the second year in a row, Health Catalyst was recognized as one of 100 top organizations that challenge their IT staff while providing great benefits and compensation.

Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For the 6th time, Health Catalyst was recognized as one of the best healthcare employers in the country, based on an assessment conducted by the Best Companies Group.

Utah Business announced the full list of winners in the December 2018 issue of the magazine.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. is a next-generation data, analytics, and decision-support company, committed to being a catalyst for massive, sustained improvements in healthcare outcomes. We are the leaders in a new era of advanced predictive analytics for population health and value-based care with a suite of machine learning-driven solutions, decades of outcomes improvement expertise, and an unparalleled ability to unleash and integrate data from across the healthcare ecosystem. Our Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™)—a next-generation data warehouse and application development platform powered by data from more than 100 million patients, and encompassing over 1 trillion facts—helps improve quality, add efficiency and lower costs for organizations ranging from the largest US health system to forward-thinking physician practices. Our technology and professional services can help you keep patients engaged and healthy in their homes, communities, and workplaces, and we can help you optimize care delivery to those patients when it becomes necessary. We are grateful to be recognized by Fortune, Gallup, Glassdoor, Modern Healthcare and a host of others as a Best Place to Work in technology and healthcare. Visit www.healthcatalyst.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For more information contact:

Todd Stein

Amendola Communications

916.346.4213

tstein@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE Health Catalyst

Related Links

http://www.healthcatalyst.com

