Health Catalyst, Oklahoma Heart Hospital Team Up to Accelerate Cost-Management Transformation and Improved Patient Outcomes

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced an expansive, multi-year partnership with Oklahoma Heart Hospital (OHH), one of the largest cardiovascular networks in the United States.

Initially, Health Catalyst and OHH will work to accelerate the organization's efforts to improve revenue cycle analytics and performance, drive transparency on the cost of care, and empower clinicians with the right data to inform their patient care delivery processes. In support of OHH's commitment to keeping patient care at the heart of everything they do, the partnership will also focus on OHH's future operational and clinical improvement projects.

"We are excited to partner with Health Catalyst to help transform OHH's analytics capability," said Tracy Enloe, CFO of Oklahoma Heart Hospital. "We are confident that the combination of OHH's commitment to world-class patient care and Health Catalyst's extensive data and analytics experience will ensure OHH is positioned for continued success as the healthcare landscape continues to evolve."

To support this transformational work, OHH has selected Health Catalyst's Data Operating System (DOS™) platform and DOS™ Marts. Built on the DOS platform that combines the features of data warehousing, clinical data repositories, and health information exchanges, DOS Marts provide a curated, reusable, customizable layer of data content, logic, and algorithms, and are designed to address many analytic scenarios.

The comprehensive solution includes access to the Health Catalyst CORUS™ (Clinical Operations Resource Utilization System) Suite and Revenue Cycle Advisor, giving OHH a comprehensive view of the true cost of patient care and empowering financial decision-makers and analysts with the ability to quickly identify trends and variances, create standard and ad hoc reports, and address root causes of performance issues.

"We are honored to partner with Oklahoma Heart Hospital, one of the nation's leading cardiovascular networks, on their continued journey to clinical and financial success," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We believe our Solution, combined with OHH's team members' commitment to quality and improvement, will yield massive, measurable healthcare transformation."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

