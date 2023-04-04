Health Catalyst Solidifies Multi-Year Partnership with HIE Leader Contexture

SALT LAKE CITY, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced a multi-year partnership with Contexture, the largest health information exchange (HIE) organization in the west.

Contexture supports the flow of health information between thousands of physician practices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, labs, radiology centers, and other healthcare organizations. Ensuring that Contexture participants have real-time access to data across geographies and within care team workflows is essential.

To support this critical work, the new partnership will focus on streamlining Contexture's current technology platforms into one unified technology stack, empowering the organization with new efficiencies and a sustainable, scalable platform to support data migration across Contexture's network.

"Transitioning to a single, unified technology platform across our HIE markets will enhance our ability to provide improved, cohesive, actionable, and readily accessible data in a platform that is adaptable to the ever-evolving health information technology landscape," said Melissa Kotrys, CEO of Contexture. "The Health Catalyst platform has served our Colorado care teams well, and this move will ensure our participants in both states have timely access to information they need to make critical decisions that improve quality and care outcomes."

Contexture has selected Health Catalyst's comprehensive end-to-end solution built to meet the unique needs of HIEs. For Contexture, this means improved access to data across its extensive network and support for performance improvement activities with measured results they can trust.

"We're thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with Contexture, an organization that is deeply committed to utilizing data to transform care," said Dan Burton, CEO of Heath Catalyst. "This expansion of our partnership will enable Contexture to ensure its end-user organizations have the high-value data they need to make timely and informed decisions to improve patient outcomes."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About Contexture

Contexture is a nonprofit, regional organization that provides strategic, technical and administrative support to communities committed to advancing health through information sharing. With headquarters in Denver and Phoenix, Contexture is the largest health information organization in the western United States. Its mission is to advance individual and community health and wellness through the delivery of actionable information and analysis. Learn more at contexture.org. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

